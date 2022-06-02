Saint Francis shooting: Oklahoma imposes few obstacles to obtaining firearms

People unfamiliar with Oklahoma gun laws may have been surprised to learn that it's possible to buy an AR-15 type semiautomatic rifle at 2 p.m. and use it less than three hours later in a mass shooting, which is what Tulsa Police say Michael Louis did Wednesday.

By all accounts, Oklahoma has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the U.S. For the most part, the only barrier to buying a non-automatic firearm is an FBI background check that usually takes only a few minutes.

"It looks bad, you buy a gun and (the same afternoon) it's involved in a mass shooting, but the law is that if they're not (statutorily) prohibited, there's nothing that can stop them," said ATF Senior Special Agent Ashley Stephens. "Safe to say, millions of Americans (buy guns) every single day without incident."

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Thursday that Louis first bought a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol on May 29 at a pawn shop, then bought the .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle at a retail store Wednesday afternoon.

In both cases, federal law would have required the seller to run Louis' name and information through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, known as NICS, just before going to the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Medical Center campus.

As far as can be determined, Louis did not have anything on his record that would have flagged the sales. Oklahoma district court online records show only four misdemeanor traffic cases.

Except for occasional delays in the FBI background check, gun buyers in Oklahoma are not subject to any sort of waiting period, licensing or training requirements. State law does forbid transferring guns to "A person who has been convicted of a felony; A person who has been adjudicated delinquent; A person under the influence of alcohol or drugs; or Any person who is under adjudication of mental incompetency or who has otherwise been found mentally unfit by a court."

Stephens said something as simple as an outstanding warrant can cause NICS to kick out a name for further investigation. Under federal law, though, transfers goes through if no decision is forthcoming within 72 hours.

The ATF is sent to "retrieve" the weapon, Stephens said, if the investigation subsequently finds the transfer should not have been allowed.

Oklahoma gradually dropped most of its gun ownership and carrying restrictions until, in 2019, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2597, the so-called Constitutional Carry Law.

With some exceptions, HB 2597 ended all licensing and training requirements. The state still issues concealed carry permits, which officials said are used primarily by people traveling with their guns to states with reciprocal licensing agreements, officials said.

In 2019, Pew determined that Americans were far more likely to be killed by handguns than by semiautomatic rifles, including AR-15 types, but that the latter were prevalent in the largest mass shooting episodes.

AR-15 type weapons were used in recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, as well as in Tulsa.

According to some sources, experts disagree about whether the AR-15 is favored because of its effectiveness or its reputation.

The original AR-15 — "AR" stands for "ArmaLite" — was developed in the 1950s as a military weapon prototype. From it, say historians, came the selective fire M16 and M4 rifles used by the U.S. Armed Forces, beginning in the 1960s.

The rights to the AR-15 were sold to Colt, which began producing a semiautomatic civilian model of the rifle. Colt's patents expired in 1977, leading to a multitude of variations by manufacturers all over the world. Reportedly, more than 500 now make an AR-15 type weapon. The guns typically have 20- or 30-round magazines and are known for their lack of recoil.

At some point, AR-15 type rifles became known as "assault rifles" or "assault weapons" — there is much debate over where the term originated — and their manufacture and import were banned from 1994 to 2004.

Some say the reintroduction of the weapons fueled gun violence in the United States over the past decade. Others dispute that, contending the popularity of the weapon is more of a testament to conditions in the country than a cause.

The other gun bought and believed used by Louis, described as a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson, was originally developed for military and police use but is reportedly popular with private gun owners because of its reliability and stopping power.

Video: "He began firing at anyone that was in his way," Tulsa police chief says of shooter.

