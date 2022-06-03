Saint Francis shooting: Events honor victims, allow community to mourn together

Peace Be Still is the theme for an event 6 p.m. Friday at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. Dr. Phillips was a board member of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation. People will gather around the tower of reconciliation to mourn and pray for the souls lost in the shooting.
The hosts of a candlelight vigil set for 7 p.m. Friday at LaFortune Park ask attendees to wear pink and gather at the moose statue.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral at 820 S. Boulder Ave. will host a community prayer service led by the Rev. David A. Konderla. All are welcome, according to a news release.
The theme of the third annual Unity Over Violence Prayer March is "Such a Time As This." The event has been set for 10 a.m. June 10 at Vernon AME Church in Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District.
The Tulsa Community Foundation has a Saint Francis Employee Emergency Fund set up to help members of the Saint Francis family. To see what you can do to help, go to tulsacf.org/saintfrancisstrong.
The Tulsa Area United Way has also set up a link where people can "write notes of care and compassion, sending your love and encouragement," at tauw.org/SaintFrancisStrong
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
