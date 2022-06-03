 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Saint Francis shooting: Events honor victims, allow community to mourn together

  • Updated
  • 0
Natalie Building Shooting (copy)

A makeshift memorial sits at the entrance to the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Health System campus in Tulsa. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The community is coming together in multiple ways to share prayers and memorialize the four whose lives were taken in a mass shooting Wednesday on the Saint Francis campus in Tulsa.

The victims: Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73. 

People are also reading…

Peace Be Still is the theme for an event 6 p.m. Friday at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. Dr. Phillips was a board member of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation. People will gather around the tower of reconciliation to mourn and pray for the souls lost in the shooting.

The hosts of a candlelight vigil set for 7 p.m. Friday at LaFortune Park ask attendees to wear pink and gather at the moose statue.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral at 820 S. Boulder Ave. will host a community prayer service led by the Rev. David A. Konderla. All are welcome, according to a news release.

The theme of the third annual Unity Over Violence Prayer March is "Such a Time As This." The event has been set for 10 a.m. June 10 at Vernon AME Church in Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District.

The Tulsa Community Foundation has a Saint Francis Employee Emergency Fund set up to help members of the Saint Francis family. To see what you can do to help, go to tulsacf.org/saintfrancisstrong.

The Tulsa Area United Way has also set up a link where people can "write notes of care and compassion, sending your love and encouragement," at tauw.org/SaintFrancisStrong

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Residents hide in basements as fighting for Severodonetsk intensifies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert