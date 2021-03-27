Saint Francis president, CEO Jake Henry Jr. retiring after 19 years: 'He brought us to heights we never really envisioned'

The next thing he knew, he was accepting the job.

The decision couldn’t have come at a more critical time, said John-Kelly Warren, Saint Francis board chairman.

“Health care was changing and it was obvious Saint Francis needed to change as well. No one really knew what direction it was going to head,” he said. “Jake instilled confidence and a vision everyone could rally behind. He brought us to heights we never really envisioned.”

Warren, the grandson of Saint Francis’ founders, said his family’s William K. Warren Foundation was still heavily involved with the health system at the time of Henry’s arrival.

“He understood that Saint Francis needed to be more self-sustaining and less reliant on the foundation’s support,” Warren said. “Not only did he do that, he knocked it out of the water. And it’s allowed our foundation to focus on other things, such as brain research, that would complement Saint Francis.”

Judy Kishner, board vice-chairwoman, said Henry’s emphasis on “ongoing, continuous strategic planning” impressed her most.

“It’s disciplined, it’s a deep dive. And it led to financial viability and regional growth — all the good things that a hospital system wants to accomplish.”