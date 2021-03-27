Saint Francis president, CEO Jake Henry Jr. retiring after 19 years: 'He brought us to heights we never really envisioned'

It was what Jake Henry Jr., an avid reader from an early age, would call a good plot twist.
Except this time, the twist wasn’t in one of his books.
It was in real life — his own life.
“I never saw it coming. I mean, I’d never even been to Oklahoma,” Henry said of the opportunity that unexpectedly presented itself in 2002 to join Saint Francis Health System.
Coming after several years in Corpus Christi, Texas — where he’d run a successful health care organization, and where he just assumed he’d be retiring — the move to Tulsa was “never in my plans," he said.
But for someone who’s big on strategic planning, this time he didn’t mind the deviation. And looking back now, after 19 years, it’s worked out better than he could have predicted.
Henry, 75, Saint Francis president and chief executive officer, recently made it known that he plans to retire.
The official date is June 30.
His departure comes after leading the Catholic nonprofit health system through the biggest era of growth and development in its 60-year history.
And Saint Francis, as Oklahoma’s largest health care provider, stands poised for an even brighter future.
Henry won’t be taking any “victory lap,” though, he said. Given the events of the last year, it’s hard to feel celebratory.
The COVID-19 pandemic “has disrupted almost all aspects of life, including American healthcare. And that includes in our little universe,” Henry said.
The pressure was on, he said, to meet the challenge.
“People were watching you closely. There was no opportunity to fail,” Henry said.
“To pull off what’s been pulled off in a year — I’ve just been so incredibly proud of how we reacted.”
The pandemic response is a fitting capstone to Henry’s eventful tenure, which has been marked by almost constant expansion.
At the time he arrived, Saint Francis’ various facilities totaled 2.3 million square feet of space between them.
That’s grown to more than a billion.
Acquisitions have played a big part, namely the hospitals that became Saint Francis Vinita and Saint Francis Muskogee.
But so, too, has new construction.
Its cancer center doubled in size, and the new Trauma Emergency Center tower was erected.
The opening in 2008 of the new Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis was also a milestone event.
“That was a particularly proud moment for me because it came out of our first planning year of 2003,” Henry said.
The eight-story facility was a $72.6 million project — one piece in what has totaled $1.9 billion in capital expenditures on Henry’s watch.
“The progress we have made in plant, property and equipment has been huge,” Henry said.
‘Confidence and a vision’
Henry’s Saint Francis success caps off a career in health care that spans five decades.
It included an Army stint in Vietnam, where as a medic he received multiple decorations.
Before Corpus Christi, where he was president and CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, he had previous stops in Memphis and Orange, California.
Contacted in 2002 as part of Saint Francis’ search for a new leader, Henry initially said, “no, I’m not interested.”
But the search firm continued to call, he said. So eventually — “kind of on a lark” — he decided to visit.
Meeting the Saint Francis board, including late oilman and philanthropist Henry Zarrow, who would become a “great friend,” left Henry impressed.
Equally important, the needs of the health system were some that he felt especially suited to meet. Saint Francis lacked both stability — it had had five CEOs in 10 years — and consistent planning. Henry excelled at both.
The next thing he knew, he was accepting the job.
The decision couldn’t have come at a more critical time, said John-Kelly Warren, Saint Francis board chairman.
“Health care was changing and it was obvious Saint Francis needed to change as well. No one really knew what direction it was going to head,” he said. “Jake instilled confidence and a vision everyone could rally behind. He brought us to heights we never really envisioned.”
Warren, the grandson of Saint Francis’ founders, said his family’s William K. Warren Foundation was still heavily involved with the health system at the time of Henry’s arrival.
“He understood that Saint Francis needed to be more self-sustaining and less reliant on the foundation’s support,” Warren said. “Not only did he do that, he knocked it out of the water. And it’s allowed our foundation to focus on other things, such as brain research, that would complement Saint Francis.”
Judy Kishner, board vice-chairwoman, said Henry’s emphasis on “ongoing, continuous strategic planning” impressed her most.
“It’s disciplined, it’s a deep dive. And it led to financial viability and regional growth — all the good things that a hospital system wants to accomplish.”
Also, she added, “I’ve heard it a million times from Jake: mission and vision, mission and vision. It’s been drilled into my head. It’s so important for any organization. It gets back to that discipline in your thinking about who you are, where you want to go and how do you get there.”
Warren said his grandparents, William K. Warren Sr. and Natalie Warren, had a grand vision when they founded Saint Francis in 1960. Thanks to Henry and his team, that vision is better positioned to endure, he said.
“We are the last health system in Tulsa that is locally owned and operated and we will stay that way,” Warren said.
“I speak on behalf of my family when I say how grateful we are to Jake. He will be missed.”
Next chapter
What’s up next for Henry?
Well, if he can help it, not any more plot twists.
“I’m an old guy now,” he laughed.
What he is planning, he said, is to spend some quality time with family. He has two grandchildren in Connecticut and will be traveling there for a good, long visit this summer.
Retirement also means more time for his literary interests.
Henry came by his love of reading as a boy growing up in west Texas.
Because of his father’s drilling work, the family moved around frequently. Left with little time to make friends, Henry turned to books to fill that place in his life.
At the top of his to-read list currently, he said, is the yet-to-be-released final volume of Robert Caro’s Lyndon Johnson biography. The late president and fellow Texan is one of Henry’s heroes.
“What he did in terms of (establishing) Medicare and Medicaid has affected my life so much,” Henry said, adding that no doubt Johnson would’ve been proud of Oklahoma voters’ recent approval of Medicaid expansion.
Saint Francis “played a major role in pushing for that,” he said. “I’d say that’s one of the best things we’ve done since I’ve been here.”
As much as he’s anticipating that final LBJ book, Henry is in no hurry to write his own next chapter, though. But whatever it brings, some things won’t change.
His affection for Tulsa, for one.
“It’s such an incredibly generous, giving place,” he said. “I've never been in a town with as many folks blessed with great fortunes who saw the need to give that money back.”
And though no longer in charge, he’ll keep an eye on Saint Francis from a distance, as more and more northeastern Oklahomans benefit from the progress of the last two decades.
“There’s always been a genuine effort to take care of the communities we serve,” Henry said. “We've expanded it dramatically. It used to just pretty much be Tulsa.
“I feel really great about that,” he added. “Because, who knows: Maybe that wouldn't have happened if I hadn't been given some role to play.”