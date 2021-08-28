Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday

Saint Francis Health System will host another COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic Saturday, hoping that making the process easier will encourage more Tulsans to take advantage of the opportunity.

No appointment is required, and free first-dose vaccinations will be available for ages 12 and older at the clinic, located at 6160 S. Yale Ave. at the Warren Clinic Springer Building, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 booster shots will not be available at this event, officials said, but second-dose vaccine appointments will be scheduled. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Designed to make getting vaccinated more convenient, the clinic is the latest in a series organized by Saint Francis this summer, including walk-in clinics as well as school clinics for students and their families.

The last clinic, held two weeks ago, brought in more than 140 people.

Dr. Mark Frost, who’s helped coordinate the summer clinics, said Saint Francis wanted to do this one specifically to tie in with news of the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.