Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday

Saint Francis Health System will host another COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic Saturday, hoping that making the process easier will encourage more Tulsans to take advantage of the opportunity.
No appointment is required, and free first-dose vaccinations will be available for ages 12 and older at the clinic, located at 6160 S. Yale Ave. at the Warren Clinic Springer Building, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
COVID-19 booster shots will not be available at this event, officials said, but second-dose vaccine appointments will be scheduled. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Designed to make getting vaccinated more convenient, the clinic is the latest in a series organized by Saint Francis this summer, including walk-in clinics as well as school clinics for students and their families.
The last clinic, held two weeks ago, brought in more than 140 people.
Dr. Mark Frost, who’s helped coordinate the summer clinics, said Saint Francis wanted to do this one specifically to tie in with news of the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
“We’ve got a huge supply, and we’re eager to provide it,” he said. “It’s a really easy in-and-out process. It’s an extremely safe vaccine, and we have a great deal of confidence in it.”
Frost said of all the patients hospitalized with COVID at Saint Francis Hospital right now, 91% are unvaccinated.
“This is truly a pandemic of the unvaccinated currently,” he said.
“Nationally, we are now at 650,000 deaths,” Frost added. “That’s one out of every 512 Americans who have died since the pandemic began. It’s a very dangerous disease.”
On Saturday, food trucks will be on site throughout the event.
When they are vaccinated, clinic attendees will receive a voucher for a free food truck item.
Participants can also register for a prize drawing to win an Apple Watch or iPad Mini.
“With schools back in, this is also a great opportunity for parents to bring their kids who are 12 and older and get them vaccinated,” Frost said.
For more information, visit saintfrancis.com/getvaccinated.