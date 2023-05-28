Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Quiet and mostly empty just minutes earlier, the hallways of Saint Francis Hospital’s Trauma Emergency Center had come suddenly to life.

And with every passing moment, more people seemed to arrive.

“They wanted to be there for the victims and for their colleagues,” said Dr. Ryan Parker, who, on June 1, 2022, was among the staff members who felt compelled to go to the ER in the wake of a mass shooting on the hospital campus.

“They came from everywhere — our respiratory therapists, radiology techs, everyone,” she added. “We were on lockdown, and we didn’t know how extensive the threat was, but before the streets got blocked off they managed to get back — just to say, ‘I’m here.’”

One year later, Parker, the hospital’s associate chief medical officer, recalls the scene at the emergency center as the first example of how staff would face the rest of that day and the days to follow: together as a team.

And that’s also how they will mark the first anniversary of the tragedy. On Thursday, Saint Francis officials will host city leaders and first responders at the hospital to reflect on the events of one year ago and honor those who died.

Among the four victims were three of the hospital’s own: Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; and Amanda Glenn, 40, of Sand Springs, a receptionist in Phillips’ office. William Love, 73, of Mannford, whose wife was a patient, also was killed.

The four were fatally shot in the Natalie Building by a patient of Phillips’ who blamed the surgeon for his continuing pain after a recent back surgery.

Twelve months later, Saint Francis officials say they are still healing from the loss of their colleagues.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever go back to life before June 1,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis’ president and CEO. “I think our organization is learning to adapt and handle the memories and the impact that they had. I’m not sure you ever fully heal.”

Flashbacks ensue every time news breaks of another shooting somewhere, he said.

What healing has happened, though, has been greatly aided by the Tulsa community, Robertson said. And so, at the one-year mark, it’s a good time to remember those lost and to say thank you again to supporters, he said.

“It was almost overwhelming, but in a great way, how much the community reached out — how we felt surrounded, not only in prayer, but physically surrounded by our community,” Robertson said. “And I think that went a long way to helping our caregivers, all of our staff, really, get through that trauma.”

Robertson said he also takes heart recalling the first responders.

“Then and now, I just get this overwhelming feeling of thankfulness that we live in a community where there are people that are willing to run right into the middle of some terrible situation,” he said.

For Parker, June 1, 2022, was her first day in her new position of associate chief medical officer.

When the day took its unimaginable turn, she fell back on what she knew best.

“I immediately was just like, ‘I need to be in the ER,’” said Parker, an emergency room physician by training.

“Obviously our trauma team and the department team were well-equipped to do what they needed to do,” she said, but she could at least play a supporting role.

The images from the ER of “everybody getting geared up and lining the hallways to wait for the victims” have stayed with her, she said. But at the time, she couldn’t help thinking of recent headlines.

“It happened in Buffalo. It happened in Uvalde,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it to happen here on our campus. It was just instantaneous. Tulsa is not immune.”

Having personally experienced a violent attack with multiple casualties makes Saint Francis officials only that much more committed to a process they’d already begun.

Before the events of June 1, the hospital had started a three-year process of becoming the area’s only Level I Trauma Center. An American Trauma Society-verified rating, it means the hospital will provide the highest level of trauma care and have the resources and staff to maintain that level.

Parker believes that the events of June 1 have further motivated the hospital and the entire health system to accomplish that goal.

“It reiterated to me why us coming every day to do our best work is so important to the community and to our patients,” she said.

A year removed from the health system’s darkest day, the Saint Francis community still has a lot of healing to do, Parker said.

“I think every experience that we go through, you embody that experience, good and bad. You wear the good moments and the scars equally,” she said. “And that’s OK.”

