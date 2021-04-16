Saint Francis names new president, CEO

Saint Francis Health System has found its new president and CEO, officials announced Friday.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, currently chief executive officer of CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, will take over July 1, succeeding Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring after two decades at the helm.

Robertson is also senior vice president of operations for CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, the nation’s largest nonprofit Catholic health system, as well as an experienced family practice physician, officials said.

“After a local and national search and consideration of several excellent candidates, I am excited to welcome Cliff to the Saint Francis Health System family,” John-Kelly Warren, trustee and Saint Francis board chairman, said in a news release.

“He will be joining a team of accomplished, successful and mission-driven leaders who have, and will continue to, set the bar for healthcare excellence in Oklahoma.”