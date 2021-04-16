Saint Francis names new president, CEO

Saint Francis Health System has found its new president and CEO, officials announced Friday.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, currently chief executive officer of CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, will take over July 1, succeeding Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring after two decades at the helm.
Robertson is also senior vice president of operations for CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, the nation’s largest nonprofit Catholic health system, as well as an experienced family practice physician, officials said.
“After a local and national search and consideration of several excellent candidates, I am excited to welcome Cliff to the Saint Francis Health System family,” John-Kelly Warren, trustee and Saint Francis board chairman, said in a news release.
“He will be joining a team of accomplished, successful and mission-driven leaders who have, and will continue to, set the bar for healthcare excellence in Oklahoma.”
“From day one, I will be a steadfast servant of the mission,” Robertson said in the release. “I look forward to listening and learning from the women and men who have shepherded this organization into what has been called the ‘golden era’ of Saint Francis.”
Robertson began his career as a family medicine physician at Fort Sill and brings to Saint Francis more than 20 years' experience as a leader in both health care and private business.
Previously, he served as interim CEO of CHI Health’s St. Luke’s Health System in Houston and as chief operating officer of CHI Franciscan Health in Washington state.
He is a graduate of Ohio State College of Medicine and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University.
Robertson, who is married and has three children, has been active in his community through both nonprofit and civic board leadership and service, officials said.
“Healthcare is my passion; faith-based healthcare is my calling,” Robertson said. “I am blessed to have been called here.”
Henry is retiring after 19 years, having led Saint Francis through the biggest era of growth and development in its 60-year history.
Highlights of his tenure include a number of facility expansions, acquisitions and the construction of the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis.