Saint Francis mass shooter: A few details about Michael Louis emerge

The Muskogee man who gunned down his Tulsa doctor and three others before killing himself last week lived in New Jersey before moving to Oklahoma, according to published reports and records here.

Michael Louis, 45, lived in New Jersey before moving to Oklahoma in about 2014, according to state records and a published report in the Newark, N.J., Star-Ledger.

Police said Louis bought a semi-automatic rifle just hours before he killed Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73, on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa. Louis blamed Phillips for his ongoing back pain after undergoing a recent surgery by Phillips, according to police.

Public records related to Louis are scant.

However, one notable public record is of his ex-wife’s call to 911 after Louis had just told her in a frantic phone call that he had “killed several people,” according to audio obtained by the Tulsa World.

“I forget what all that he said — but I heard the killing part, and I heard (the) Dr. Phillips part, and then he hung up on me,” Dr. Edith Lubin told a Cherokee County deputy after dialing 911. “And I can’t reach him after that.”

Lubin added that she tried to call her ex-husband’s doctor’s office, too.

Oklahoma voter records indicate that Louis registered to vote Oct. 22, 2014, at an address in the 3300 block of Park Place North in Muskogee.

The house is the residence related to a bomb threat just after the Tulsa mass shooting occurred, according to Muskogee police.

Muskogee County Clerk’s Office records indicate that Lubin, who is a medical doctor, alone purchased the house at Park Place North on Feb. 12, 2014. Lubin and Louis both registered to vote at that address the same year.

Lubin, who police say wasn’t aware of Louis’ plans to carry out the slayings in advance, said Louis had told her to “check under the pillow” — perhaps what prompted the bomb threat.

The Star-Ledger, quoting an older brother, reported that Louis has been known as Michelet Louis-Baptiste.

The older brother said Louis followed him as a youth from Haiti to the United States, where he studied computing at Bloomfield College in New Jersey, according to the Star-Ledger.

While the paper did not name Lubin, the brother told the Star-Ledger that Louis married a Haitian doctor he met in New Jersey, later noting that he didn’t think they were still married.

The brother said he never knew Louis to be violent or to own a gun, saying he last spoke to him about two months ago.

Lubin, in her 911 call, expressed a similar sentiment only in that she wasn’t aware of Louis ever having a mental disorder.

“I’ve never known him to have a psychiatric disorder, so I really hope not,” she said in response to whether she thought Louis might have gone to Phillips’ office.

Police said Louis, a patient of Phillips’, had recently been treated for continuing back pain following a May 19 surgery.

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said last week that Lubin confirmed with police that he blamed Phillips for his ongoing pain issues after being discharged May 24 following his surgery.

Franklin said Phillips saw Louis the day before Louis’ rampage for a follow-up visit and that a letter found on Louis’ body after his death made clear that he intended to kill his doctor and anyone who got in his way.

Lubin told the Cherokee County deputy that she had no idea where Louis might be.

“I was hoping that you could help me find him, too, because I’m worried about him,” Lubin said. “He had surgery on the 19th, and he sounds hysterical, and he just said like a couple sentences and then hung up.”

Curtis Killman Staff Writer I'm a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. I also cover federal court news, maintain the Tulsa World database page and develop online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471