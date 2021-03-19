Saint Francis launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal

Saint Francis Health System launched a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal earlier this month available to all individuals eligible for vaccination under the state's priority plan.

As of Friday, the health system had distributed more than 50,000 total vaccines to its more than 10,000-strong workforce and eligible Warren Clinic patients, as well as the most vulnerable in partnership with area health departments, according to a news release.

"Everyone has really come together to make this as easy as possible," Steve Davis, executive director of Warren Clinic, said in the release. "Now, as vaccine availability has expanded, we're excited to offer the vaccine to any eligible person in Oklahoma."

Appointments are required. First-doses may ne scheduled at saintfrancis.com/getvaccinated; second doses will be scheduled at the same time.