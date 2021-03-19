 Skip to main content
Saint Francis launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal

032021-tul-nws-saintfrancisp1

Boxes of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Tulsa County for distribution on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. As of Friday, Saint Francis Health System had distributed more than 50,000 total vaccines to eligible recipients. Also Friday, it announced its own vaccine scheduling portal. Pictured from left are Saint Francis Health System personnel Jacob Dunlap, pharmacy operations supervisor; George Raptou, pharmacy purchasing supervisor; Brian Kaske, pharmacy IV room supervisor; and David Donald, director of pharmacy services.

 Courtesy, Saint Francis Health System

Saint Francis Health System launched a COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal earlier this month available to all individuals eligible for vaccination under the state's priority plan. 

As of Friday, the health system had distributed more than 50,000 total vaccines to its more than 10,000-strong workforce and eligible Warren Clinic patients, as well as the most vulnerable in partnership with area health departments, according to a news release. 

"Everyone has really come together to make this as easy as possible," Steve Davis, executive director of Warren Clinic, said in the release. "Now, as vaccine availability has expanded, we're excited to offer the vaccine to any eligible person in Oklahoma."

Appointments are required. First-doses may ne scheduled at saintfrancis.com/getvaccinated; second doses will be scheduled at the same time.

Oklahoma is currently in Phase 3 of the state Department of Health's vaccine priority plan, which includes teachers, students 18 or older, residents and administrative staff in educational settings outside the range of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and critical infrastructure personnel as specified in Gov. Kevin Stitt's third executive order

