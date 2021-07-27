Saint Francis Hospital receives top ranking in state by U.S. News & World Report

Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa has been recognized as No. 1 in Oklahoma in the 2021-22 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in its 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

This year’s ranking marks the fifth year that Saint Francis has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report. In addition to the 2021-22 Best Hospital ranking, the hospital was also rated as a high-performing organization for care and treatment in the following clinical areas:

• Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

• Colon cancer surgery

• Diabetes

• Heart attack

• Heart failure

• Kidney failure

• Knee replacement

• Stroke