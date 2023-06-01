Vowing that they will never be forgotten, Saint Francis Health System officials gathered Thursday afternoon to honor the four victims of last year's mass shooting on the campus, while praising the community and first responders for their support.

"June 1 changed us. The wounds from that terrible day — they'll never fully heal," Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis president and CEO, said at a news conference marking the one-year anniversary of the tragic events of June 1, 2022.

But what healing has occurred, he added, has been because of the response from the community.

"The support has been incredibly positive and almost overwhelming," Robertson said. "Thank you to each and every one of you who has thought about or prayed for Saint Francis and the healing process that our affected family members are still going through."

The victims of the shootings included three of the hospital's own: Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; and Amanda Glenn, 40, who was a receptionist in Phillips' office. William Love, 73, whose wife was a patient, was also killed.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, speaking to the families of the victims, said: "For those of us who did not know your loved ones as well as you did, the last year has been an opportunity for our community to come to know them. Each of them with lives of significance. Each of them beloved by their family and their friends. Each of them someone who sacrificed for others so that they can live better lives."

Bynum said in the face of such terrible events the response was and continues to be inspiring.

"For the rest of my life, I will always remember the immediate response to this tragedy," the mayor said. "It was a convening of heroes, all united by that common belief that every life is sacred."

Contributors to that response, he added, ranged from Tulsa police and firefighters, to Saint Francis leaders and employees, to "everyday Tulsans" who in the days following "sought ways to show their love for this team at Saint Francis."

The news conference was held in the lobby of Saint Francis Heart Hospital, the same location as a similar event a year ago on the day following the shooting.

The four victims were killed inside the Natalie Building on the campus by a patient, who died by suicide at the scene.

The gunman, a 45-year-old Muskogee man, was targeting Phillips, blaming the surgeon for continuing back pain after a recent procedure.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said, "As we reflect upon this tragedy today, I hope that we have hope and that it will resonate with us — that we can take everything that comes at us in life and turn it around and use it as leverage to be better people tomorrow."

"This is community," Franklin added. "This is what it's all about. And I think what happened here on June 1 last year, in the days to follow and even today is that you see community."

Dr. Ryan Parker, Saint Francis associate chief medical officer, said: "Just like our patients, we are walking embodiments of our entire story. We will never forget the bravery and care provided to us by our law enforcement agencies and first responders and the compassion and kindness show to us from our community. We will never forget the four souls that were taken from us. Their legacy and our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ will continue."

Following the news conference Thursday, a private memorial Mass was held at the hospital to remember the victims.

Robertson added that his greatest fear following the shooting thankfully did not come to pass.

"I feared that our caregivers and staff, that our entire organization, would harden, filled with fear, making it impossible for them to live out their calling," he said. "(But) as we approach this terrible anniversary, I'm grateful that the 11,000 souls that make up the Saint Francis Health System are more committed than ever to care for those in our community."

