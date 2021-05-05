Saint Francis, BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma set to part ways over contract impasse

“Saint Francis has more than 100 locations but only four acute care hospitals. It continues to expand, adding clinics and retail locations.

“Unfortunately, Saint Francis refuses to recognize the distinctions that exist between on- and off-campus services in setting appropriate reimbursement rates. This means BCBSOK members may pay much higher out-of-pocket expenses for services at off-campus locations operated by Saint Francis.”

Kelly said negotiating physician and hospital contracts is one of the ways BCBSOK protects members from “unnecessary and inappropriate increases in health care costs.

“While we understand prices go up over time, we must be good stewards of our members' health care dollars to keep out-of-pocket expenses and premiums as reasonable as possible."

BlueCross members who are Saint Francis patients and currently undergoing treatment for a disability, acute condition or life-threatening illness or who are in their second trimester of pregnancy may be covered by continuity of care, officials said. To check eligibility in continuity of care benefits, BCBSOK is encouraging members to call the customer service number on the back of their ID card.