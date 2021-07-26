Saint Francis, Blue Cross reach 3-year agreement

Saint Francis Health System and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma announced Monday that they have reached a new agreement, heading off a possible split that would have affected thousands of the health insurer’s members.

“We are pleased to reach a new agreement that allows our members to continue receiving in-network care at Saint Francis,” Dr. Joseph R. Cunningham, president of BCBSOK, said in a joint statement issued by the two sides.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship.”

Had no agreement been reached by July 29, Saint Francis, the state’s largest health care provider, would no longer have been part of the BCBSOK network.

The two had attempted to agree on a new contract by April 30, the original deadline, but failed, with both sides blaming the other.

The new agreement is for three years, officials said.

“The future of health care is changing as are the relationships between hospitals and health plans,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis president and CEO.