S.E. Hinton joins Ralph Macchio for sold-out book tour event in Tulsa

In 1982, Ralph Macchio and his greaser buddies visited Tulsa for the filming of “The Outsiders.”

In 2022, Macchio was back in Tulsa to reunite with S.E. Hinton on a stage at her alma mater, Will Rogers High School.

Hinton wrote the evergreen young adult novel “The Outsiders” when she was a student at Rogers. The film was based on, and stayed true to, Hinton’s book.

Now Macchio is an author, too.

Macchio, who played Johnny Cade in “The Outsiders” movie, is on a publicity tour to promote his just-released book, “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.” The tour brought him to Tulsa for a Thursday event in Rogers High School’s auditorium, where he was joined by Hinton.

Does Tulsa still want to, as his pals in “The Outsiders” declared, do it for Johnny?

If that means packing the house, the answer is yes. The event, presented by Magic City Books, sold out far in advance. Some members of the audience wore apparel that made it obvious they were fans of Hinton, “The Outsiders,” “The Karate Kid” or all of the above. When introduced, Hinton and Macchio were treated to a standing ovation.

Macchio asked Hinton to be part of the event. She said she would be glad to join him if he wanted her there. “Awwws” came from the crowd when she talked about doing it for one of her “boys.” She was sort of a den mother to the youths in the cast during the making of “The Outsiders.”

Macchio gained an appreciation for “The Outsiders” before he was in the movie. He read the book when he was a kid and said it had a profound effect on him. Reading Johnny’s description in the book caused him to look in a mirror and envision that Johnny “looks a little like me,” he said.

When he auditioned for “The Outsiders,” he aimed for the Johnny role. He was disheartened when it seemed the film had stalled, and he began taking acting classes, using a scene from “The Outsiders” in the classes. Then the film was “on” again and, after hearing Macchio do a table read, a relieved Hinton gave Macchio a slap on the back and said, “Kid, you gave me a good night’s sleep.”

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, “The Outsiders” is hailed for putting its young cast members on paths to stardom. Other greaser actors were Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise.

Seeing those actors every day during the filming of “The Outsiders,” Hinton said she could see they had a lot of talent and were going places.

“You could have told us,” Macchio said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Macchio appeared in one feature film (“Up the Academy,” shot in Salina, Kansas) and the television series “Eight is Enough” before landing a job in “The Outsiders.” One year later, he starred as Daniel LaRusso in “The Karate Kid,” a stick-with-you-for-life role that continues to present day in the Netflix series “Cobra Kai.” Coincidentally, Macchio’s return to Tulsa came on the birthday of William Zabka, who plays Macchio’s nemesis in “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai.”

Hinton was asked if she saw “The Karate Kid” in a theater when the movie was released.

“My first response was, ‘There’s my pal Johnny Cade,’” Hinton said. “It’s a good movie.”

Macchio said “The Karate Kid” has been influential and inspiration to generations. His connection to “The Karate Kid” serves as the foundation for his book.

He was approached previously about writing a book, but the timing wasn’t quite right, he said. When the pandemic arrived, he used the down time to start working on the book.

At the end of the event, Macchio was presented a citation (backed by state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. Armed with books, audience members then joined in a long line to have their pictures taken with the greaser who became a Karate Kid.

