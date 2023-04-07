OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he will sue the Biden administration if the federal government imposes a rule barring schools and colleges from implementing outright bans on transgender athletes.

Walters on Friday called a special meeting of the State Board of Education to make clear his intention to oppose the rule proposed by the Biden administration Thursday.

He also plans to ask all of the state's more than 500 school districts to submit to the State Department of Education outlines of their sports programs.

The proposed U.S. Department of Education rule would bar schools and colleges that accept federal funding from implementing policies that ban transgender athletes from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Schools would still be allowed to implement eligibility rules that could restrict some athletes from participating. However, those restrictions could not directly target transgender athletes.

Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states with a law on the books that ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports at public schools or universities. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the law, dubbed the Save Women's Sports Act, last year.

Walters called the rule a misguided and stupid attempt to push Democratic President Joe Biden's "radical agenda."

"The Biden administration will stop at nothing to destroy our families and endanger girls in every school," Walters said in a news release. "This insanity stops here."

The federal rule faces a lengthy approval process and will likely spur a legal challenge. Republican elected officials in South Dakota and Alabama have also indicated their states might try to challenge the Biden administration proposal.

If the rule is finalized, violators could face a federal civil rights investigation and loss of federal funding. The Biden administration proposes the rule change become part of Title IX, landmark legislation that prevents discrimination based on sex.

"Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination," said Miguel Cardona, Biden's education secretary.

Stitt also criticized the Biden administration's proposal, calling it "outrageous."

"In Oklahoma, we stand with female athletes and we will protect women's sports," the governor tweeted Thursday.

Critics argue that transgender athletes have a natural athletic advantage over cisgender women, whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth.

The special State Board of Education meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the State Department of Education's Oliver Hodge building in Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.