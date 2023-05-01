OKLAHOMA CITY — Tensions flared Monday as House lawmakers grilled Oklahoma’s controversial state superintendent about how he’s managing public school operations across the state.

In a packed meeting at the state Capitol, Superintendent Ryan Walters doubled down on his culture wars campaign rhetoric and support for school choice policies, called teachers' unions “terrorist organizations” and accused his predecessor of running the State Department of Education into the ground.

The House Appropriations and Budget Committee hearing, in which Walters largely faced tough questions from members of his own party, showed the growing friction between lawmakers and the new superintendent who campaigned on fighting “liberal indoctrination” and “woke ideology” in schools.

Lawmakers pushed back on Walters' comments that critical race theory is rampant in classrooms, asked him why he has continued his campaign rhetoric after taking office and questioned his support for school choice policies, where so-called pornographic books have been found in schools and whether his agency is applying for federal grants.

Within the first 15 minutes of the more than two-hour hearing, Walters blamed former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, a Republican-turned Democrat, of mismanaging the State Department of Education.

“It was an absolute dumpster fire when we got into this agency,” Walters said.

Walters also called teachers’ unions “terrorist organizations,” spurring outrage from several representatives.

The Oklahoma Education Association, the state's largest teachers' union and one of Walters' frequent targets, said the superintendent's "inflammatory and demonizing rhetoric" is dangerous and doesn't improve educational outcomes.

"Public school educators are not getting rich off of this job," the group said in a statement. "They keep their hearts and classrooms open to every single child across Oklahoma because they love their students. Comparing them to people who blow up buildings is disgusting, especially when every educator puts their life on the line to protect students as school shootings continue to rise."

Walters also defended his hot-button campaign rhetoric that has become a common refrain in his official dealings.

"I don't care if people are triggered by what I say," he said. "I don't care if it's politically correct or not. My job is to speak truth and find solutions to problems."

Rep. Ryan Martinez, the committee's vice chairman, abruptly ended the meeting after several members of the minority party took issue with Walters saying, "Democrats want to strike out any mentions of the Bible from our history." Walters had previously accused Democrats and teachers' unions of lying about him.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and several other GOP lawmakers questioned whether the Walters administration is continuing to apply for federal education grants. Martinez, R-Edmond, gave Walters one week to send the House a status update on all federal education grants.

On the campaign trail, Walters quickly walked back his comments after saying he would reject federal funding for Oklahoma schools. He has since been critical of federal funding if it has any “left-wing indoctrination” strings attached by the Biden administration.

The state gets about $1 billion in federal funding annually, Walters said in Monday’s hearing.

Walters said his office is applying for more federal grants than his predecessor. He added that his office intends to use every education dollar in a transparent manner to benefit students, parents and teachers.

“My agency hasn’t missed a single deadline for any grant or any program,” Walters said.

Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, expressed concerns that Walters' rhetoric about critical race theory, a complex academic concept, is misleading some parents.

Lawmakers in 2021 passed a law that bans the teaching of certain concepts on race and gender, which proponents often refer to as a ban on CRT.

"I'm worried with your use of CRT that you're broadening it to what it's not," McEntire said. Walters has alleged schools in all 77 counties are teaching CRT and pushing "liberal indoctrination," although McEntire appeared to doubt the accuracy of that claim.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, first requested Walters appear before a House budget panel on education about a month ago.

After Walters rejected the invitation, McCall reminded the superintendent lawmakers have the ability to compel people to testify in committee hearings through a subpoena.

McBride took aim at Walters' comments about so-called "pornographic" books being commonplace in school libraries, noting the superintendent had only produced evidence of questionable materials in seven out of more than 540 districts. Those schools handled the books according to district policies, McBride said.

"I think one classroom having this material is too much," Walters responded.

Questions from Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, underscored how Walters' divisive persona has frayed relations with lawmakers.

After Walters talked about his plans to improve early reading scores and provide sign-on bonuses to get more teachers into classrooms, Nichols suggested the superintendent's rhetoric will only alienate him from the people he needs on his side to accomplish ambitious education reforms.