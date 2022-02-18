Russia '100%' certain to invade Ukraine, Inhofe says he's been told

Privately, intelligence sources have been even more pessimistic about the the prospects of war in eastern Europe than they have been in public, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Friday.
"I said, 'Are you anticipating an attack — that is, Russia against Ukraine — and if so, what are the chances of that happening,'" Inhofe said, referring to an unnamed intelligence official. "The answer was, '100%.'"
Inhofe said he has no trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin and no idea what Putin's ultimate goal is.
"The leader from Russia lies," Inhofe said bluntly. "He says things that aren't true. Only a (few) days ago, he said 'We are pulling out of the area,' implying that they were not going to attack Ukraine. Then we found out yesterday, (Putin) said, 'No, you misunderstood us.'
"He lies," said Inhofe. "He lies willfully, and more than he tells the truth."
The United States and its allies say Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine. Russia denies it is planning an attack and says the U.S. is trying to provoke hostilities.
The only U.S. military personnel, about 160 Florida National Guard members, left Ukraine earlier this week. The U.S. has sent about 5,000 members of the 82nd Airborne Division to neighboring Poland and has other personnel stationed in Europe as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
In addition, the United States has been sending arms and other materiel to the Ukrainian government.
Ukraine was part of the former Soviet Union and the old Russian Empire, and some observers think Putin wants to rebuild the old Soviet Bloc.
Inhofe said he doesn't know what to think.
"If you have some someone who can answer that question, tell me," said Inhofe.
Formerly the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and currently its top-ranking Republican, Inhofe has long fretted about Ukraine's fate and was harshly critical of the Obama administration's refusal to supply large-scale weapons systems to the country. He poked current President Biden's handling of the situation, saying Biden waited too long to take action against Russia.
"He should have done this a long time ago," said Inhofe. "We said that. ... We told the president what to do, and they didn't do it. They didn't think this would be a serious problem."
Inhofe did not mention Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, but according to Trump's one-time National Security Advisor John Bolton, Trump was hostile to the Ukrainian government and favored a regime friendlier to Putin and Russia.
Inhofe, in Congress since 1987, and at 87 someone who well-remembers the Soviet Union and Cold War, said he can't remember a more dangerous leader in Moscow.
"(Putin) has the background to be the meanest guy that's ever run (Russia)," Inhofe said. "He doesn't seem to care what happens. If our predictions are right, that's it 100%, we've never had a Russian, since the Cold War, that is that much of a threat."