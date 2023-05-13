OKMULGEE — A charter school’s move to expand in small town Oklahoma could be a sign of things to come.

The founder and operators of The Academy of Seminole have applied for sponsorship of a second charter school location in Okmulgee and say they have their sights set next in the area of Chickasha or Blanchard and then Kingfisher.

“It is my sincere hope that you guys vote ‘yes.’ I would love to be able to come in and work with you,” Wren Hawthorne, head of school at The Academy of Seminole, told the Okmulgee Public Schools board of education last week. “Even if you don’t, I do really hope that if we get a charter school here that we can work together as a team to really help improve educational opportunities for students.”

Advance Rural Education, a nonprofit organization created to support education in rural areas, has applied for Okmulgee school board sponsorship of The Academy of Okmulgee, which it hopes to open in August 2024.

Brick-and-mortar charter schools have been largely contained to Oklahoma’s two urban centers since being allowed as a public school choice in the state beginning in 1999.

The proliferation of online or virtual charter schools over the last decade introduced some alternatives to parents anywhere in the state willing to have their children educated from home, but it’s not an alternative for those wanting a different choice for in-person instruction.

Later this summer, the Tulsa metro will see its first suburban charter school open — Tulsa Classical Academy — located within the Jenks school district boundaries but sponsored by Rose State College.

Eric Doss, director of quality charter services for the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, sees the future growth of charter schools this way: “I think there’s a pent-up demand for a public school that works for me that is not a traditional model.”

Advance Rural Education introduced a different school model to the central Oklahoma town of Seminole, population 7,500, in 2018.

But not without a fight.

The Seminole Board of Education rejected The Academy of Seminole’s sponsorship application twice in 2017. Eventually, the charter school appealed to the Oklahoma State Board of Education, which voted unanimously to become the school’s sponsor.

In August 2018, The Academy of Seminole opened with 30 ninth- and 10th-graders. It currently serves 280 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

It just graduated its third senior class, for a total of 54 high school graduates since its inception. Of those, Hawthorne said 36 earned at least one year of college credit and 20 earned full associate’s degrees from Seminole State University.

The Academy’s “Early College” high school allows juniors and seniors to get a head-start on their post-high school goals by attending college classes designed to also meet high school graduation requirements or to attend classes at Gordon Cooper Technology Center.

The Academy of Okmulgee proposal calls for offering students in that area the same arrangement with Okmulgee-based Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology and Green Country Technology Center.

And the school itself would be taking over the facilities of a local, nonprofit private school.

During Tuesday evening’s meeting, Hawthorne told the Okmulgee school board that Advance Rural Education has already secured about $2 million in private fundraising through local foundations and charter school startup grants for the proposed new school there.

He estimated 60-70 students currently in the private school or being home schooled would become public school students, bringing in new public school funding, and Okmulgee Public Schools would receive a 3% cut of all of the charter school’s revenues, if it serves as sponsor.

But the reception to the proposal by School Board President Rod Wiemer seemed frosty at best.

He opened his public remarks by pushing back on Hawthorne’s claim that 340 people had signed a petition of interest in the school.

“You said that there were over 340 signatures, but I counted 237 attached to your petition. Of those, 68 do not live in the district, two didn’t live in the state, and one was a child. I know, because I coach him,” Wiemer said.

Then he asked about The Academy of Seminole’s track record of educating students with special needs.

Hawthorne responded that 86 students there currently receive special education services, which represents 31% of the school’s total population of 280 in 2022-23.

Board member Vickie Jones said her greatest concern is that special education students are served well, and she said she thinks there are local parents interested in school choice.

After the meeting, she said she hasn’t made up her mind about how she’ll vote, but she shared her take on the idea of having a charter school introduced in Okmulgee, population 11,000.

“To hear those things that are in place in Seminole, it brightens my day,” she told the Tulsa World.

Jones also noted that Okmulgee’s small school board room was packed to standing-room-only on Tuesday evening solely because supporters of the Academy of Okmulgee proposal turned out.

“All of those people are not normally there!” she said, laughing. “A lot of these students are underserved or not served. I think me and my daughter may go take a visit (to Seminole) and just see. If everybody listened to that presentation, I think it’s wonderful. If we can all work together on this, what a wonderful education piece this would be for our kiddos.”

Back inside the meeting, Hawthorne asked whether some of the supporters of the charter school proposal would be allowed to give public comments to the board.

“We don’t do that nonsense on the agenda,” Wiemer responded.

“I didn’t know if that was part of the presentation,” Hawthorne said.

“We can put it on the next one,” Wiemer said finally.

As for Hawthorne’s request for approval or even the formation of a study group to iron out any questions or concerns, Wiemer said the school board had 90 days to consider The Academy of Okmulgee’s application, reportedly submitted April 18, and he was tabling the matter and didn’t intend to consider the application “until I see the financials.”

Hawthorne said proponents of the new Okmulgee charter school have no choice now but to wait and see whether they can get Okmulgee sponsorship or whether they’ll have to appeal to Oklahoma State Board of Education again.

“We’re stuck in this waiting period,” he told the Tulsa World on Friday. “We re-sent what we gave them (required financial information included in the sponsorship application). The board chair said he couldn’t read the financials. I think maybe someone gave him a bad copy instead of the original.”

Wiemer did not respond to a phone message or in-person request from the Tulsa World seeking comment, but did respond late Friday night to an email.

“I have not asked for any information other than legible copies of what was purportedly in the application,” he wrote. “The Board will be taking public comment on the subject during our June meeting. I have not heard any (constituent) input yet.

“I have no further comment until our next meeting on the topic in June.”