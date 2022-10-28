RSV surge slams hospitals: 'The alarm bells are going off,' Tulsa pediatrician says

"Alarm bells are going off" as area hospitals are dealing with a surge of patients related to RSV, a Tulsa pediatrician says, adding parents of infants need to take extra precautions.

Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus is especially dangerous for children 6 months old and younger, Saint Francis pediatrician Travis Campbell said, with symptoms often scary enough for hospital visits.

About half of the pediatric beds at Children's Hospital at Saint Francis are RSV-related, he said Wednesday. Babies younger than 6 months who get RSV are seven times more likely to need hospital care, according to Campbell.

"Pediatric beds are filling up, and it's getting difficult to get kids in to get the inpatient treatment they need, so that's why the alarm bells are going off related to this viral spike of RSV," he said. "October's not a common month to have this large a volume of RSV."

Hospitals formerly prepared for RSV surges in winter, pediatrician Donna Tyungu said Tuesday in a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition update on COVID-19. She said attempts at "universal masking" in the earlier months of the pandemic resulted in "no RSV, basically" in 2020. Then, when people started feeling more safe the next summer, masks came off, allowing RSV to make a resurgence.

"We know most children might get exposed from an asymptomatic adult and then become symptomatic and move the virus to their peers," Tyungu said. "We were getting very, very sick children who were older (than 2) ... and the thought was they just had not developed any immunity whatsoever to RSV."

Campbell said it's impossible to come up with a concrete answer as to why RSV is surging again now, but the seasonality isn't the main concern.

"The message is, those 6 months and younger, try to protect them as much as you can from siblings, other people in their day care, school that might have a runny nose or a simple cough," he said. "That might manifest as respiratory distress (in infants)."

For most healthy people, RSV is not unlike getting the common cold, Campbell said, but the problem for infants is compounded by their little bodies. Their tiny muscles lack the ability to clear their lungs and sinuses of all the mucus RSV produces, Tyungu said.

Campbell offered guidance for parents on the differences between COVID-19, RSV and influenza, as they present in the youngest patients. Pediatric patients needing hospital care for gastrointestinal symptoms such as dehydration are more likely to be COVID-positive, he said, while respiratory concerns equates to RSV. Flu symptoms, at least in previous seasons, include 102-plus degree fever, decreased appetite and malaise.

Parents of children 6 months or younger worried about RSV can count breaths: 60 times per minute or more indicates medical attention is needed, Campbell said. Respiratory distress might also look like the baby using belly muscles to breathe.

"Some of those things can be mitigated by suction, so clearing the nose airway can help tremendously to relieve distress," he said of treating RSV at home.

Many people don't realize RSV affects all ages, said Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health, and most adults have had it multiple times. Because most adults who become infected remain asymptomatic, the risk is great of unwittingly passing RSV to a child.

"Something like 170,000 adults get hospitalized every year with RSV — primarily the elderly, primarily those with underlying medical conditions," Bratzler said. "But it can cause pneumonia in older adults just as it can cause problems for young children."

Most hospital and ER visits due to RSV are in pediatric patients, according to My Health Data Network CEO Dr. David Kendrick, with the recent spike starting in late August-early September.

"Right now, it's kind of blowing the socks off the system," Healthier Oklahoma Coalition leader Dr. Jean Hausheer said.

Video: Health leaders worry as RSV is "blowing the socks off the system" in Oklahoma.