Route 66 to be narrowed in Sapulpa as part of resurfacing project

Oklahoma 66 between the Interstate 44 junction just west of Tulsa and the Creek Turnpike interchange will have various lane closures as part of resurfacing project starting Monday.

The $1.3 million project to resurface three miles of Route 66 in the Sapulpa area is scheduled to begin Monday.

The project in Creek County will affect traffic in the corridor and drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.

During the project, there will be various lane closures and traffic shifts on east and westbound Oklahoma 66 (runs north/south in this area) between the I-44/Turner Turnpike junction and the SH-364/Creek Turnpike junction.

Route 66 runs parallel to the Turner Turnpike/Interstate 44 in the affected area.

The overall project is expected to be complete in late October, weather permitting, ODOT said.