Fittingly, a press conference for an upcoming Mother Road bash was staged at Mother Road Market.

It was announced Thursday that the AAA Route 66 Road Fest will return to Tulsa in 2023. The event will take place June 23-25 at SageNet Center at Expo Square.

The AAA Route 66 Road Fest will feature classic cars, interactive exhibits, music, a vintage RV park, entertainers and more, according to a news advisory. The press release says the coolest part of the event will be an interactive, immersive activity called “The Journey,” which will allow visitors to go on a trip through the history of the Mother Road decade-by-decade.

The AAA Route 66 Road Fest will be a continuation of a countdown to the Route 66 Centennial. The Mother Road is turning 100 in 2026.

Ken Busby, executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance, began the press conference at Mother Road Market by reminding attendees that this is Valentine’s Week and it’s a great time to fall in love with Route 66 all over again. He called Tulsa, which has more drive-able miles of Route 66 than any other state, the official capital and epicenter of Route 66 and said the Road Fest will be a celebration of Route 66’s history and rich culture.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell followed with a kid-focused message. He said he has four children who say they (unfortunately) have to go a lot of places with dad for what they call political events.

“They came to the Road Fest last year,” he said. “I remember getting back in our minivan, leaving the event. They said, ‘Dad, we’d actually go back to that event.’ That is the kind of feedback that I like to hear from … my kids.”

Pinnell also talked about the economic impact of Route 66, saying Oklahoma hit an all-time high in visitor spending ($10.1 billion) in 2021.

Renee McKenney, president of the Tulsa Regional Tourism Office, said Route 66 isn’t only a part of Tulsa’s history. It’s part of the city’s DNA and ecosystem.

“It is so important to our tourism,” she said. “It is the heart of what we do.”

Brian Paschal of Mother Road Market; Jared Peterson, executive vice president of AAA Oklahoma; Wade Bray, creative director of SRO Productions and Route 66 curator; and Cassia Carr, Tulsa’s deputy mayor, also spoke at the press conference, with Carr reading a mayor’s proclamation declaring June 23-25 to be AAA Route 66 Road Fest Weekend in Tulsa.

Paschal said the AAA Route 66 Road Fest team will be at Mother Road Market on Saturday for a $10 ticket flash sale. Regular tickets at the door range from $15 to $20, and early-bird tickets (through May 15) range from $10 to $15.

Peterson announced a limited-time, buy-one-get-one-free ticket promotion available at Route66roadfest.com. Information about a length-of-Route 66 bus tour also is available on the site.

Cole Cunningham of Mythic Press and Mary Beth Babcock of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 attended the press conference as representatives of the Route 66 business community.