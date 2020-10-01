Route 66 Medallion hunt starts today in Mother Road Market promotion

Mother Road Market hopes to bring families out to Route 66 for some socially distant fun.
The project through the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation on Thursday launched the Route 66 Medallion Hunt, an event running through December.
Four medallions will be hidden in Tulsa and four at other locations along Route 66, according to a news release.
Winners are asked to post a selfie with the medallion at its hiding spot, tagging @MotherRoadMarket on Instagram.
"We’ve partnered with Route 66 businesses and organizations to hide the medallions in publicly accessible spaces. While we cannot reveal our partners yet (it would spoil the fun), we will be thanking them and revealing locations once they’re found on our website," organizers said in the release.
Clues will be released weekly on Thursdays via a weekly newsletter to which participants must subscribe.
“While the Route 66 Medallion Hunt was created in response to COVID-19 to help boost local businesses in Tulsa and also on Route 66, our hope is that this socially distant event can grow and gain momentum leading up to the Centennial Celebration of Route 66," said Samantha Extance of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.
The prize for finding a medallion is a $100 gift card from Shops at Mother Road Market, a private shopping experience and dinner for two from Mother Road Market. Go to motherroadmarket.com/66hunt for more info.
What the Ale: Beer of the week, Dead Armadillo's 7th Anniversary Barrel aged Saison
Fried favorites and more: Get a taste of the fair at these places around Tulsa
Route 66 Fry Bread
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Loaded Reese's Funnel Cake
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Fried Oreos
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Strawberry Mini Beignet Donuts
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Tiger's Blood Marshmallow Gummy Volcano
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Spicy Mango Burst Shaved Ice
Iguana Island Treats: Pineapple Whip
Iguana Island Treats: Pineapple Whip
Taylor Made: Turkey Legs
Waffle That! Cookie Butter Waffle
McAlister's Deli: Lemonade
Harden's Hamburgers
Harden's Hamburgers... and fried favorites
Corn dogs
Fried alligator
Fried pickles
Mazzio's pizza
Something to do: Play games
Buy the book: "Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America's State and County Fairs"
Journalism worth your time and money
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.