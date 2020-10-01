Route 66 Medallion hunt starts today in Mother Road Market promotion

Mother Road Market hopes to bring families out to Route 66 for some socially distant fun.

The project through the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation on Thursday launched the Route 66 Medallion Hunt, an event running through December.

Four medallions will be hidden in Tulsa and four at other locations along Route 66, according to a news release.

Winners are asked to post a selfie with the medallion at its hiding spot, tagging @MotherRoadMarket on Instagram.

"We’ve partnered with Route 66 businesses and organizations to hide the medallions in publicly accessible spaces. While we cannot reveal our partners yet (it would spoil the fun), we will be thanking them and revealing locations once they’re found on our website," organizers said in the release.

Clues will be released weekly on Thursdays via a weekly newsletter to which participants must subscribe.

“While the Route 66 Medallion Hunt was created in response to COVID-19 to help boost local businesses in Tulsa and also on Route 66, our hope is that this socially distant event can grow and gain momentum leading up to the Centennial Celebration of Route 66," said Samantha Extance of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.