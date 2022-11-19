Route 66 Marathon takes new course Sunday

A new route for the Williams Route 66 Marathon, the first major course change in three years, is hoped to alleviate some traffic tie-ups and save city resources by using trails instead of city streets in some areas.

The full marathon on Sunday begins at Seventh and Main streets and finishes at the Guthrie Green. The changes to the route come on the back half, organizers said. The route for the half marathon will stay the same.

Organizers expect 9,000 participants for the various races Saturday and Sunday.

After winding through some neighborhoods, full marathon participants will head up Riverside Drive from 41st Street and run through Cyrus Avery Plaza on the west side of the 11th Street Bridge before continuing on River Parks trails to 45th Court before looping back up to the Midland Valley Trail. Runners will then continue down Delaware Avenue to 15th Street and north on Delaware Avenue to the University of Tulsa campus before heading to the Tulsa Arts District on residential and downtown streets.

Organizers pointed at the historical significance of the Route 66 Marathon branching off into Cyrus Avery Plaza, near the original Route 66 bridge.

