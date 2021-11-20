Route 66 Marathon returns with high expectations for revelry

The Route 66 Marathon returns to Tulsa on Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a one-year hiatus.
Participation is down from previous years — more than 7,000 registrations as of Thursday morning compared with a traditional 10,000 — but Executive Director Destiny Green anticipates that spectators will bring the energy and good vibes as much as or more than any year.
“I’ve just had a lot more people reach out. I think they’re going stir crazy, and they’re just ready to do the marathon again and be with their friends and host those parties,” Green said. “The outreach about those parties has been so much more.”
Green said more than 10 official block parties are slated along the route, with the Brookside and Cherry Street areas set for large turnouts. A couple more notable ones will be set up as runners enter and exit Woodward Park.
Green said races in general have seen about a 40 percent decline in participation because of COVID-19, so the Route 66 Marathon’s being down about 25 percent feels like a “great spot” to be in. There are participants from five countries and all 50 states, she said.
“Running is such a social sport, and people like to get together and run, and we haven’t really been able to do that,” Green said. “This is a homecoming of sorts for us.”
Green said the marathon is taking COVID precautions by hosting its health and fitness expo outside at the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus, rather than indoors as usual at the Cox Business Convention Center.
She said there will be more space inside the start corrals and masks available for anyone who wants one.
The expo is open to the public, with its final day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Gathering Place will open to the public — pedestrian traffic only — at 9 a.m. Sunday, with parking lots closed until 11 a.m.
Green said the pedestrian land bridge between the two tunnels on Riverside Drive is a “phenomenal” spot from which to watch the race. Riverside and the Route 66 bridge are other popular locations.
“Our back half of the course — those marathoners really need a lot of support as well — so over around (the University of Tulsa) is a great space, and it’s beautiful over there right now,” Green said. “There’s some areas, of course, over by Philbrook and some parties happening over there, as well.”
The Route 66 Marathon events will affect traffic along the routes and the downtown start/finish areas.
Closed until 5 a.m. Monday: Boston Avenue between Cameron Street and Reconciliation Way; Cameron between Boston and Martin Luther King Boulevard; and Reconciliation Way between Boston and MLK Boulevard.
Closed until 8 p.m. Sunday: MLK Boulevard between Interstate 244 and Archer Street; and Cameron between Boston and Main Street.
The 5K run/walk will begin 8 a.m. Saturday near the Guthrie Green, followed by the fun run/walk at 9 a.m.
The half marathon and marathon start at 8 a.m. Sunday at Seventh and Main streets. The races end near the Guthrie Green.
