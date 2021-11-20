Route 66 Marathon returns with high expectations for revelry

The Route 66 Marathon returns to Tulsa on Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a one-year hiatus.

Participation is down from previous years — more than 7,000 registrations as of Thursday morning compared with a traditional 10,000 — but Executive Director Destiny Green anticipates that spectators will bring the energy and good vibes as much as or more than any year.

“I’ve just had a lot more people reach out. I think they’re going stir crazy, and they’re just ready to do the marathon again and be with their friends and host those parties,” Green said. “The outreach about those parties has been so much more.”

Green said more than 10 official block parties are slated along the route, with the Brookside and Cherry Street areas set for large turnouts. A couple more notable ones will be set up as runners enter and exit Woodward Park.

Green said races in general have seen about a 40 percent decline in participation because of COVID-19, so the Route 66 Marathon’s being down about 25 percent feels like a “great spot” to be in. There are participants from five countries and all 50 states, she said.