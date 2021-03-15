Route 66 getting new signs in Tulsa, state

Over time, these will be either replace older markers or also placed at additional locations to help point the way to local segments of the route, ODOT said.

“Travelling on Route 66 and seeing the incredible history of this highway in person is a destination trip for people worldwide, and we are so incredibly fortunate to have this gem right here in our state,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said. “These signs will help drivers easily identify areas of the Mother Road and bring new awareness to this transportation treasure in Oklahoma.”

ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said it will be up to individual states to update their Route 66 signs.

"I think what we're doing is more in line with what other states have," she said.

Originally designated as U.S. Highway 66, the road stretched from Chicago through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California, ending in Santa Monica, California.

Route 66 was one of several national highways established in 1926 and originally covered a total of nearly 2,500 miles.

Cyrus Avery, then-chairman of the State Highway Commission in Oklahoma, was known as the “Father of Route 66,” having helped create the first U.S. highway system.