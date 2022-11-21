Rooting on the U.S. in the World Cup

Brian McDonough (from left), Ty Rossow, Jenna Kung and Lucas Chau react during the second half while watching Monday's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Wales at Empire Bar, 1516 S. Peoria Ave. The U.S. and Wales tied 1-1. The next U.S. game is at 1 p.m. Friday, when the team takes on England.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Matthew Selsor (center) and other fans react while watching the World Cup soccer match between the United States and Wales at Empire Bar in Tulsa on Monday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Chris O'Neill (from left), Bob Mulkey, Drew Winters, Michael Richardson and Blake Marshall watch the World Cup soccer match between the United States and Wales at Fassler Hall, 304 S. Elgin Ave., on Monday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Alex Ratcliff reacts while watching the second half of Monday's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Wales at Empire Bar.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fans watch the World Cup soccer match between the United States and Wales at Empire Bar in Tulsa on Monday.
