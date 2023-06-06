Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the F&E Creek Event Center, 18280 E. 11th St., according to an event announcement by Never Back Down, a SuperPAC supporting DeSantis' bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

The event was first reported on Twitter by CBS News.

The GOP's 2024 frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, remains popular in Oklahoma and has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin and 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has not endorsed anyone but has appeared at events organized by DeSantis as governor of Florida.

National polling shows DeSantis as Republicans' No. 2 choice but still far behind Trump for the 2024 nomination.

Even information can be found at https://events.neverbackdown.org/.

