Romance scam targets juvenile victims online, Tulsa police warn parents

Tulsa police are warning parents about a romance scam targeting juvenile victims online after reportedly receiving multiple related complaints from area residents.

The Tulsa Police Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit says criminals use fake profiles to pretend to be teenagers interested in an online relationship. They then coerce a victim to take a nude or other compromising photo and send it to the scammer, who then threatens to forward it to the victim’s friends, family and school.

The photo is held for ransom, but payments don't guarantee the scammers give up. In some cases, an adult male has made voice calls to victims on their social media accounts to make additional threats and demands of payment, according to police.

One woman in California has said her 17-year-old fell prey to a similar "sextortion" and took his own life after he tried to pay off a scammer who continued to make criminal threats.

The FBI reported over 18,000 sextortion-related complaints in 2021, with losses in excess of $13 million. The FBI says the use of child pornography by criminals to lure suspects also constitutes a serious crime.

Tulsa investigators ask parents and guardians to educate juveniles about the existence of this threat and the dangers involved with taking nude photos of themselves for any reason.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to be aware of what apps and services are being used, what the capabilities of the apps are, and who children and teens are communicating with. Parents and guardians may wish to consider minimizing or eliminating the threat that the use of social media poses to the safety and mental health of the children they care for, according to police.