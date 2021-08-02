 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rollover semi accident on U.S. 75 closes southbound lanes near 36th Street North
0 Comments

Rollover semi accident on U.S. 75 closes southbound lanes near 36th Street North

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Update: Northbound lanes of the highway have been reopened. Southbound lanes remain closed and traffic was being detoured. An earlier version of this story appears below.

A semi-truck has rolled over on U.S. 75 just south of 36th Street North, closing both north and south lanes of U.S. 75, Tulsa police said.

Fuel is leaking from the vehicle police said in a Facebook post.

Another vehicle involved had at least two people pinned, police said.

Police ask commuters to avoid this area while officials work the collision.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News