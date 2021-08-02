Rollover semi accident on U.S. 75 closes southbound lanes near 36th Street North

Update: Northbound lanes of the highway have been reopened. Southbound lanes remain closed and traffic was being detoured. An earlier version of this story appears below.
A semi-truck has rolled over on U.S. 75 just south of 36th Street North, closing both north and south lanes of U.S. 75, Tulsa police said.
Fuel is leaking from the vehicle police said in a Facebook post.
Another vehicle involved had at least two people pinned, police said.
Police ask commuters to avoid this area while officials work the collision.