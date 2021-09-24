Rollout date set for booster vaccines through Tulsa Health Department's COVID relief efforts

The day after vaccine booster shots were endorsed by federal officials, Tulsa Health Department is ready to roll out the third doses for eligible Oklahomans to extend their protection against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Thursday endorsed booster shots for people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky also ensured people age 18-64 would also be in line for a booster if they are health-care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus.
“This updated guidance from CDC allows for our community members who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a booster shot to help increase their protection,” Bruce Dart, director of Tulsa Health Department, said Friday in a statement. “COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant."
The extra dose would be given at least six months after someone's last Pfizer shot.
As of this week, about 971,000 Oklahomans are fully vaccinated with two Pfizer doses; about 860,000 fully vaccinated Oklahomans received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots. The government has only studied Pfizer boosters and has no data on whether it is safe or effective to mix-and-match.
The Tulsa Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster doses Sept. 24 for those who qualify; those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet eligible.
More than 300 providers have been approved to offer COVID vaccines in Tulsa County, according to a news release indicating Oklahoma expects no shortages of the vaccine.
"You do not have to receive your booster dose or third dose at the same place you went to originally," the release states. "The vaccine is widely available at many local doctors’ offices, heath care systems, pharmacies, and big retail chains."
Go to vaccinate918.com or call 211 for appointments. A walk-in vaccine clinic is also being offered for those who attend Tulsa State Fair.
"As the science and the virus evolves, so do our policies and recommendations," Dart said. "Booster doses are common for many vaccines. The scientists and medical experts who developed the COVID-19 vaccines continue to closely watch for signs of waning immunity, how well the vaccines protect against new mutations of the virus, and how that data differs across age groups and risk factors.”
According to the CDC's most recent provisional count of fatal COVID-19 cases, Oklahoma has surpassed 10,000 deaths due to the virus. Across the state 14,295 cases were reported active Friday, with 347 patients with COVID-19 in ICU beds.
Tulsa Health Department has also been offering third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to patients with moderately to severely compromised immune systems who especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Those doses come at least 28 days after the initial two-shot vaccine series.
How Oklahomans can find their vaccination dates: osiis.health.ok.gov.