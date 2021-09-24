Rollout date set for booster vaccines through Tulsa Health Department's COVID relief efforts

The Tulsa Health Department will begin administering Pfizer booster doses Sept. 24 for those who qualify; those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not yet eligible.

More than 300 providers have been approved to offer COVID vaccines in Tulsa County, according to a news release indicating Oklahoma expects no shortages of the vaccine.

"You do not have to receive your booster dose or third dose at the same place you went to originally," the release states. "The vaccine is widely available at many local doctors’ offices, heath care systems, pharmacies, and big retail chains."

Go to vaccinate918.com or call 211 for appointments. A walk-in vaccine clinic is also being offered for those who attend Tulsa State Fair.

"As the science and the virus evolves, so do our policies and recommendations," Dart said. "Booster doses are common for many vaccines. The scientists and medical experts who developed the COVID-19 vaccines continue to closely watch for signs of waning immunity, how well the vaccines protect against new mutations of the virus, and how that data differs across age groups and risk factors.”