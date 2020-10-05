Rogers out as secretary of state

OKLAHOMA CITY — Secretary of State Michael Rogers joined a growing list of individuals who have left high-ranking posts in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration.
Stitt said Monday that Rogers has resigned his position as secretary of state and Native American affairs and will transition to a new role as a "special advisor" to the governor.
“Secretary Rogers has played a key role in the success of my administration,” Stitt said. “He is a true professional and well-respected by the Legislature and everyone who interacts with him. I am grateful he will advise our team and ensure a smooth transition as we prepare for next session.”
In announcing in August that he was stepping down as education secretary, Rogers said he planned to continue his duties as secretary of state.
“I will do my best to continue fulfilling my duty under Section 1 of Article VI of the Oklahoma Constitution for a four-year term running concurrently with your term as governor,” Rogers told Stitt when stepping down as education secretary.
That section of the state Constitution says the secretary of state is appointed by the governor with the consent of the Senate. The four-year term is to run concurrently with Stitt’s term.
Rogers’ announcement comes after the recent resignation of Chief of Staff Michael Junk. Stitt named Bond Payne as his new chief of staff. Payne comes from the finance sector.
Two of Stitt’s cabinet secretaries, Jerome Loughridge and Dr. Kayse Shrum, recently stepped down to return to full-time jobs. Loughridge served as secretary of health and mental health. Shrum served as secretary of science and innovation.
Stitt’s Secretary of Native American Affairs Lisa Billy resigned in December, accusing Stitt of being committed to an unnecessary conflict with the state’s tribal governments.
Donelle Harder, a Stitt adviser and spokeswoman who served as his campaign manager, also left the office in February.
Prior to joining the Stitt’s administration, Rogers served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2015 through 2018 and was the chairman of the House Common Education Committee. He chose not to seek another term in the Legislature.
