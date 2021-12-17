Rogers Middle and High School investigating threats, working with Tulsa Police

Will Rogers Middle and High School announced early Friday a modified lockdown as multiple threats against the school are investigated.
According to a letter to parents posted online, administrators are working with Tulsa Police after a bomb threat and "personal threats" against two building administrators were reported on Friday morning.
The school already had in place additional support from Tulsa Public Schools campus police throughout the day Friday after a social media threat was reported earlier in the week, according to the letter.
During the modified lockdown Friday, student movement will be limited, the letter states.; nobody other than currently enrolled Rogers students and Tulsa Public Schools staff members will be permitted to enter the building.
Tulsa Public Schools earlier in the week informed the community about a "disturbing post that was shared this week on TikTok. The post refers to a threat of violence against all schools in the country on Friday, December 17." The post appears to be part of a national trend of so-called "TikTok challenges," according to a letter from TPS.
According to a TPS spokeswoman, no other district sites reported specific threats Friday morning. Union, Jenks, Sand Springs, Owasso and Sapulpa also reported no threats as of 10:15 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
