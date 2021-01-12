Robert Borgstadt chooses fatherhood over football, steps down as Sapulpa head coach

Saying he wanted to spend more time with his daughters before they go off to college, Robert Borgstadt has stepped down as Sapulpa’s head football coach after five seasons.

“I want to be with them as much as I can because it’s gonna be over before I know it,” Borgstadt told the Tulsa World. “I'll try to find an assistant’s job where I don’t have to spend so much time coaching and go from there.”

Borgstadt's daughters carry double-figure scoring averages for Class 4A No. 6 Verdigris, where the family resides. Lexy, a senior, has signed to play at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. Morgan is a sophomore.

Borgstadt, 48, inherited a program that was 3-16 over the two years prior to his arrival. He was 20-32 over the course of his tenure, but 18-14 over his final three years and had the Chieftains in the postseason each time.

Sapulpa’s 7-4 record in 2018 was a 13-year program high.

Prior to Sapulpa, he coached defense at Sand Springs for five seasons and was defensive coordinator in 2015 when the Sandites were runners-up to Bixby for the 6A Division II championship.

The 2000 season was his 24th in coaching.