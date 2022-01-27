River Parks officials hope to find a way to purchase westside concrete plant, expand River West Festival Park

“Nobody has made any commitments or has any funding to do it,” Meyer said after the meeting. “It could be a public-private partnership if we come up with some partners.”

Joe Westervelt, president of Mapleview Associates, is representing the owner of the property, GCC Mid-Continent Concrete of Glendale, Colorado.

“It will be on the market soon,” Westervelt said. “We are in the process of finishing up the last of our entitlements (pre-sale work) on the property, and when we are completed with that, we will go ahead and get it on the marketplace.”

Westervelt said that process has included working closely with city, county and River Parks officials, each of whom has been a great help. He said he was especially grateful for the work of City Engineer Paul Zachary and Keith.

“I hope they can make something happen,” he said. “... When this community puts its mind to it, it has a way of getting things done that it wants to get done.”

Keith said Tulsans have for decades understood the importance of the property.

“This is a critically important piece for Tulsa to have it developed to its highest and best use,” Keith said