River Parks officials hope to find a way to purchase westside concrete plant, expand River West Festival Park

The Mid Continent Concrete plant on the west side of the Arkansas River will soon be up for sale, and that’s got Sharon King Davis on a mission.
The longtime Tulsa businesswoman believes the 26.7-acre property, which sits just south of River West Festival Park, would make a great addition to the River Parks trails and recreation area. River West Festival Park is part of River Parks.
It’s not a novel idea: As far back as the early 2000s, regional planning documents envisioned an expanded festival park that extended south all the way to the 21st Street bridge — land now occupied by the concrete plant.
Only then, the property wasn’t for sale. That’s about to change, and Davis doesn’t want the city to miss out on an opportunity to purchase the land.
“River Parks is something that came out of the hearts of Tulsans, and I just think we need to complete that,” Davis told her colleagues on the River Parks Authority board Thursday. “So that is what I am working on, and I need everybody’s help.”
River Parks Authority Executive Director Matt Meyer said he and Davis have met with Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith to see whether either government entity could provide funding.
“Nobody has made any commitments or has any funding to do it,” Meyer said after the meeting. “It could be a public-private partnership if we come up with some partners.”
Joe Westervelt, president of Mapleview Associates, is representing the owner of the property, GCC Mid-Continent Concrete of Glendale, Colorado.
“It will be on the market soon,” Westervelt said. “We are in the process of finishing up the last of our entitlements (pre-sale work) on the property, and when we are completed with that, we will go ahead and get it on the marketplace.”
Westervelt said that process has included working closely with city, county and River Parks officials, each of whom has been a great help. He said he was especially grateful for the work of City Engineer Paul Zachary and Keith.
“I hope they can make something happen,” he said. “... When this community puts its mind to it, it has a way of getting things done that it wants to get done.”
Keith said Tulsans have for decades understood the importance of the property.
“This is a critically important piece for Tulsa to have it developed to its highest and best use,” Keith said
Meyer acknowledged that River Parks has no plan in place to purchase the property, but it definitely has an interest in making it part of the park system.
“Today there are exactly zero dollars to buy it,” Meyer said. “Is River Parks interested in it? Yes."
He noted that when the nearby River West development was constructed, River West Festival Park lost 1,200 parking spaces for Oktoberfest and other large events. Extending the festival park south would help address that issue.
“We can expand the festival park, and it would be a combination of more park land and parking,” Meyer said. “It wouldn’t have to be paved parking; it could be structured parking or that sort of thing.”
Davis, meanwhile, laid out a vision for the property that could include not only more park space and parking spaces, but perhaps a giant Ferris wheel, or a hotel and restaurant — or all three.
“From that vantage point you have the most beautiful, incredible view of the city,” Davis said. “Downstream, you see the beautiful Gathering Place. … I just don’t want to see Tulsa lose this property to somebody out of state, and we are not able to get what River Parks needs.”
