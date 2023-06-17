Editor’s note: This is another in a series of weekly stories that will focus on the Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package scheduled to go to voters on Aug. 8.

The way River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards sees it, spending $5 million on a new maintenance building would be a wise investment.

And not simply because it would give the popular park system’s maintenance crew the space it needs to do its job.

“We are securing and maintaining that investment that the public has made into the infrastructure known as River Parks,” Edwards said. “And they should be excited about that because it is only going to secure our involvement with trying to maintain the safest, cleanest, most inviting park atmosphere that we can.”

That public and private investment, Edwards noted, amounts to $170 million.

“We’ve simply outpaced the expansive growth of River Parks with a decades-old facility,” he said.

That’s why Edwards and the River Parks board pushed hard to have funding for the facility included in the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

Voters will have their say on Aug. 8.

For the past 40 years, whenever a piece of playground equipment has broken or a vehicle has needed work, the repairs that could not be done in the field have been done in a cluttered, cramped, 3,000-square-foot structure on Charles Page Boulevard. The building, which only has one vehicle bay, is also used to store paper products and other supplies.

“It’s just not enough space. I mean, we’ve got over a million dollars worth of equipment sitting outside in the weather instead of being protected … shortening the life of the equipment,” said Park Superintendent Michael Crumb. “During the winter months, we have things that can’t sit outside or they will freeze, so then those are in the shop space and we can’t use them.

“Every time we do something we have to move things out of the way to get to parts or to get to a piece of equipment. The physical limitations of the site are really making our operations pretty inefficient.”

Location is also an issue. The current maintenance facility is at the northern end of the park system, which stretches south to 101st Street on the east bank of the Arkansas River and 71st Street on the west bank. Edwards and Crumb believe having a centrally located site makes more sense, and they’ve got a property in mind.

Plans call for building a secure 20,000-square-foot facility on the north side of 71st Street, east of Elwood Avenue near the Arkansas River. The property is adjacent to Turkey Mountain and is owned by River Parks.

“Having them at a location that is heavily used like the Turkey Mountain area is super beneficial when you think about how we are really trying to be as efficient as possible and limit the windshield time our guys have and actually turn that into in the field work time,” Edwards said.

River Parks has six full-time maintenance workers who are assisted by temporary and seasonal employees.

Edwards said that in addition to helping employees be more efficient and effective, the new facility would help morale by reminding them that their efforts are important and valued.

“Their space doesn’t have to be immaculate, but it is less than sexy right now,” Edwards said. “And so to encourage your workers to go out in the heat, to go out in the cold, but then have a great place to come back for a break or a lunch, a meeting space … showers, all of the accommodations that you think about when you are asking employees to do the work that they do in park maintenance, and we just don’t have any of that in this facility.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.