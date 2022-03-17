River Parks director to retire after 19 years in the role

River Parks Authority Executive Director Matt Meyer announced Thursday that he plans to retire in the fall.
Meyer
Sand Springs Leader
Meyer, 66, has served in that role since June 2003.
“It has been a immense pleasure working all these years with many outstanding Board members, as well as City and County officials,” Meyer wrote in a letter presented to the River Parks board Wednesday.
Meyer has targeted Sept. 1 as his retirement date.
"Matt Meyer has overseen historic improvements in RiverParks during his tenure," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement Thursday morning. "The opening of the Gathering Place, the transformation of Turkey Mountain into an urban wilderness destination, the realization of a lake and new pedestrian bridge more than half a century in the making, and the establishment of a long-term lease between the City of Tulsa and RiverParks which will go down as one of the most significant conservation measures in Tulsa history - all of these and more have occurred during Matt's steady leadership.
"I am very grateful for his service to Tulsa, and I know that generations of Tulsans will enjoy a better quality of outdoor recreation because of Matt Meyer."
This story will be updated.
Tulsa flooding: Water has entered the River Spirit pool deck and the resort swimming pool
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A home is clear of flood waters near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Downtown Bixby on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The swollen Arkansas River in front of the Tulsa skyline on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on the Arkansas River near Bixby on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Oklahoma Aquarium has sand bags around the base as the Arkansas River rises on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
HWY 75 bridge crosses a swollen Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
HWY 51 isflooded near South 145th West Ave. on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Oklahoma Aquarium has sand bags around the base as the Arkansas River rises on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on River Parks near 45th Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near 41st and Riverside on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on under Memorial Drive going into Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Waterfront Grill has water at its front as flood waters rise on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A flooded Riverside Drive near Indian Street on the Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tulsa River Parks and the Blue Rose Cafe have flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Flying Tee is encroached by flood waters on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place and the pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The HollyFrontier Refinery has flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flooding near 121st and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The swollen Arkansas River in front of the Tulsa skyline on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
HWY 51 isflooded near South 145th West Ave. on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A bridge is flooded near on the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A group looks a submerged truck on a road near the Arkansas River south of Jenks on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place and the pedestrian bridge on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks is encroached by flood waters on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tulsa River Parks and the Blue Rose Cafe have flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The River Spirit Hotel and Casino has flood waters surrounding it on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on River Parks near 61st Street on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The HollyFrontier Refinery has flood waters encroach on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A swollen Bird Creek near 66th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters cover a bridge at the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Tulsa Boys Home near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A pump pushes water back over a levee west of Tulsa on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A line hangs in the flooded Arkansas River west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near 121st and Delaware on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A pump pushes water back over a levee west of Tulsa on the Arkansas River on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near 46th Street North from Bird Creek on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A swollen Bird Creek near 46th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on the cover the trails of River Parks on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Keystone dam release water from Keystone lake to the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A business has flood waters encroach it in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Patriot Golf course has some flooded holes on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters cover the parking area of River Spirit Hotel and Casino on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters at Fry Ditch Creek and the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters at Fry Ditch Creek and the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A swollen Arkansas River flows under the Interstate-244 bridge on Friday
, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Riverwalk Apartments on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flooding south of Jenks on the Arkansas River on May 24.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Flood waters encroach on the Riverwalk Crossing shopping Center on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near Bixby on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach near the Gathering Place on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Sand bags are placed around a home near 121st and Delaware near the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters at Indian Springs Sports complex on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Mobile homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach on a home just east of the Keystone dam on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs just east of the Keystone Dam on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters near the PSO plant on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A swollen Bird Creek near 46th Street North on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Traffic crosses Keystone Dam as water is released from Keystone Lake into the Arkansas River. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A flooded River City park in Sand Springs on the Arkansas River on Friday, May 24, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A levee holds back water on the Arkansas River just west of Tulsa near the HollyFrontier refinery on Friday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the River Spirit Hotel and Casino on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The swollen Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroach the Oklahoma Aquarium on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The swollen Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Residence prepare for flood waters from the Arkansas River near 121st and Delaware on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River fills the area near 41st and Elwood on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroach the Riverwalk Crossing shopping center on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Waterside Apartments on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The swollen Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach on a sewer treatment plant near HWY 44 on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People stand near flood waters from the Arkansas River that are encroaching on levees near Sand Springs on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The swollen Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A swollen Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters are pumped into the Arkansas River that went behind the levees near Sand Springs on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroach the Waterfront Grill on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroach on levees near Sand Springs on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Trees from a nursery are turned on their side near 121st and Delaware on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Riverwest festival park on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Fry Ditch Creek water comes close to homes near Bixby on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters encroach on a sewer treatment plant near 41st and Elwood on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the River Spirit Hotel and Casino on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River in Haskell, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
HWY 10 near Braggs, OK is covered with flood waters and have surrounded the town on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Fort Gibson Dam dumps water into the Neosho River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Floodwaters from the Arkansas River surrounded the River Spirit Casino Resort in late May. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the OGE power plant near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Oil appears to be leaking from a tank near Bixby into flood waters from the Arkansas River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Haskell, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River covers the Indian Springs Sports Complex and encroaches on home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River covers structures near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the Cherokee Casino near HWY 62 near Muskogee on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River covers HWY 69 near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Haskell, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroaches homes in Haskell, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Neosho River covers HWY 62 and structures near Ft. Gibson, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surrounds the USS Batfish in Muskogee on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Fort Gibson Dam dumps water into the Neosho River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River covers HWY 69 near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River covers a structure near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Neosho River cover roads and structures near Ft. Gibson, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River covers structures near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A front end loader moves another machine out of flood waters from the Arkansas River near HWY 69 near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
People stand near HWY 10 near Braggs, OK where flood waters have surrounded the town on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near HWY 62 on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River in Haskell, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near HWY 62 on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Neosho River cover roads and structures near Ft. Gibson, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Fort Gibson Dam dumps water into the Neosho River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Muskogee, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River in Haskell, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Fort Gibson Dam dumps water into the Neosho River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River cover a car near Haskell, OK on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The swollen Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the River Spirit Hotel and Casino on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River fills the area near 41st and Elwood on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroach near 121st and Delaware on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the River Spirit Hotel and Casino on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River under the HWY 75 bridge on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near the Gathering Place on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near the Gathering Place on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Sand Springs on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Homes are flooded near South 145th West Ave. near Oklahoma 51 on the Arkansas River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the River Spirit Hotel and Casino on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River surround the River Spirit Hotel and Casino on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near 41st and Elwood on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River near Waterside Apartments on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters are pumped into the Arkansas River that went behind the levees near Sand Springs on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroach near 121st and Delaware on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters on Joe Creek and the Arkansas River near Riverside Drive on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River encroach the Oklahoma Aquarium on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Tulsa skyline with a swollen Arkansas River on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Flood waters from the Arkansas River covers the Indian Springs Sports Complex on Thursday, May 30, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
