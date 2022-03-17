 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Parks director to retire after 19 years in the role

  • Updated
Matt Meyer 2019

Matt Meyer, pictured in 2019 near some erosion, will retire in 2022 after two decades serving as executive director of River Parks Authority.

 Tulsa World file

River Parks Authority Executive Director Matt Meyer announced Thursday that he plans to retire in the fall.

Matt Meyer mug

Meyer

Meyer, 66, has served in that role since June 2003.

“It has been a immense pleasure working all these years with many outstanding Board members, as well as City and County officials,” Meyer wrote in a letter presented to the River Parks board Wednesday.

Meyer has targeted Sept. 1 as his retirement date.

"Matt Meyer has overseen historic improvements in RiverParks during his tenure," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement Thursday morning. "The opening of the Gathering Place, the transformation of Turkey Mountain into an urban wilderness destination, the realization of a lake and new pedestrian bridge more than half a century in the making, and the establishment of a long-term lease between the City of Tulsa and RiverParks which will go down as one of the most significant conservation measures in Tulsa history - all of these and more have occurred during Matt's steady leadership.

"I am very grateful for his service to Tulsa, and I know that generations of Tulsans will enjoy a better quality of outdoor recreation because of Matt Meyer."

This story will be updated.

