Rites set for Thursday for Tim Colwell, Tulsa public relations specialist and civic leader

Tim Colwell, an award-winning Tulsa public relations specialist and longtime leader with Rotary Club of Tulsa, died Jan. 14 of complications from COVID-19.
He was 68.
A service is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church.
Face masks will be required to attend, with social distancing in the sanctuary. The service will also be livestreamed at fumctulsa.online.church.
Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
A past president of Public Relations Society of America’s Tulsa chapter, Colwell enjoyed a long career in his field, capped off by more than a decade with Williams Cos.
Colwell traveled for the Tulsa-based energy company, managing a large staff of professionals at sites around the country, before retiring in 2018.
Colwell’s civic pride and desire to support his community were perhaps best expressed in his longtime active role with Rotary Club, of which he was a member for more than 40 years.
A past president of Rotary Club of Tulsa, he was involved in countless projects, including at least two tied to the group’s milestone centennial in 2015.
Colwell was co-author of the 100 Years of Rotary book, and also led the Rotary Centennial Downtown Project, which saw five bronze sculptures and a granite monument raised at Rotary Plaza. The effort netted him a Paragon Award from Leadership Tulsa.
In addition to many other honors, he was International Association of Business Communicators Tulsa’s Communicator of the Year in 1994.
Colwell was a native of Iowa. He first came to Tulsa in 1978 to work for book publisher Continental Heritage Press, before being named the first public relations director for Oral Roberts University’s new City of Faith medical center.
Later he established his own PR firm Colwell and Colwell with wife Deborah.
Colwell was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Eugene Colwell; his brother, Tom Colwell; and his first wife, Deborah Colwell.
Survivors include his wife Patty Colwell; a son, Matt Colwell; stepdaughters Lauren Scales and Jordan Kingsley; and two grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Gathering Hearts for Honduras at gatheringhearts.org/donate or by mail at 2220 W. Oakridge St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012.