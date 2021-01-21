Rites set for Thursday for Tim Colwell, Tulsa public relations specialist and civic leader

Tim Colwell, an award-winning Tulsa public relations specialist and longtime leader with Rotary Club of Tulsa, died Jan. 14 of complications from COVID-19.

He was 68.

A service is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church.

Face masks will be required to attend, with social distancing in the sanctuary. The service will also be livestreamed at fumctulsa.online.church.

Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

A past president of Public Relations Society of America’s Tulsa chapter, Colwell enjoyed a long career in his field, capped off by more than a decade with Williams Cos.

Colwell traveled for the Tulsa-based energy company, managing a large staff of professionals at sites around the country, before retiring in 2018.

Colwell’s civic pride and desire to support his community were perhaps best expressed in his longtime active role with Rotary Club, of which he was a member for more than 40 years.

A past president of Rotary Club of Tulsa, he was involved in countless projects, including at least two tied to the group’s milestone centennial in 2015.