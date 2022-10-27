Rites set for former OSU president, state senator James Halligan

STILLWATER — Rites have been set for James Halligan, former Oklahoma State University president and state senator.

Halligan, 86, died Tuesday in Stillwater.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater. It will be preceded Friday at the church by a Rosary service at 7 p.m.

Dighton-Marler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The services will be livestreamed at sfxstillwater.org.

Halligan, a native of Iowa, was president of OSU from 1994 to 2002, leading the Stillwater campus through an era of growth and revival, while promoting OSU's expanding presence in Tulsa.

A Republican, he served two terms in the Oklahoma Senate, 2008 to 2016, before opting not to run again.

Halligan's academic career spanned 40 years. Prior to OSU, he was president of New Mexico State University for 10 years and vice chancellor of the University of Arkansas from 1979 to 1984. He previously taught engineering at the University of Missouri-Rolla and Texas Tech University.

Halligan dedicated much of his career to land grant universities. A true believer in the mission, he displayed a copy of the Morrill Act, the 1862 law which provided for land grant institutions, on his office wall.

"I am an Aggie," he observed once. "I grew up in a town of 125 people. I believe strongly that there have to be places that give the little guy a chance. … We want to make a difference in people's lives. Land grant colleges do that."

Though a sought-after college president who'd been linked to many other job openings, Halligan was considered a dark-horse candidate at OSU. The 57-year-old beat out his rivals, however, to succeed John R. Campbell.

OSU was at a true crossroads at the time: As the university's 16th president, Halligan found himself faced with a budget crisis, vacancies in three top administrative positions and a deanship, and the prospect of competing for students and funds with the University of Oklahoma, which had just hired U.S. Sen. David Boren as its president.

As it turned out, Halligan's experience and calm, steady influence were just what was needed. Over the next eight years, he helped lay the foundation for the growth that followed, emphasizing scholarship and increased enrollment by expanding and centralizing student services and building new student housing. He oversaw renovation of Gallagher-Iba arena and construction of new campus research centers.

Halligan was also instrumental in the launch of OSU-Tulsa, made possible in 1998 by the transfer to OSU of the former University Center at Tulsa campus.

Dr. Johnny Stephens, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences and interim president of OSU-Tulsa, said: "It was President Halligan's visionary leadership that led to the creation of OSU-Tulsa. He also supported the expansion of OSU's medical school campus to become a true Center for Health Sciences during his tenure as president. We are grateful for President Halligan’s vision and guidance during such a pivotal time in the history of OSU's institutions in Tulsa."

Halligan, as described in news articles, was highly personable, with the ability to win people over with his folksy, self-deprecating wit and habit of referring to himself in the third person.

He was popular with OSU students and faculty alike, and he and his wife Ann regularly hosted young people in their home.

Halligan faced perhaps no greater challenge at OSU than consoling a campus reeling in the aftermath of tragedy. Following the 2001 plane crash that killed 10 members of the OSU basketball family, he was a comforting presence, as he attended and participated in memorials for the victims.

Following his death this week, organizers of the Remember the Ten Run, an event held annually in commemoration, said of Halligan on Facebook:

"His leadership, strength and compassion after the devastating tragedy enabled us all to move forward and come together as family. He first uttered the promise that we live by today — 'We Will Never Forget.' Sir, we will never forget you."

Halligan also appointed a task force of university officials, experts and victims' family members to develop a new team transportation and travel policy.

Among Halligan's honors at OSU, the Halligan Hall of Scholars in the Student Union, which recognizes the major awards won by students, is named for him. Together with his wife, Halligan was also recognized with the Henry G. Bennett Distinguished Service Award, the highest humanitarian award that OSU gives out.

Halligan was proud of his small town roots.

He grew up in the tiny Iowa farming community of Moorland, where he met Ann, his future wife, in the first grade. Later, they were president and vice president, respectively, of their high school's senior class.

Halligan served in the Air Force, before going on to Iowa State University to study chemical engineering. All three of his eventual degrees, including his doctorate, would come from ISU.

Halligan worked briefly in the petroleum industry before going into academia.

As a state senator for the 21st district, he is remembered as a political moderate and advocate for education.

Halligan's survivors include his wife, Ann; three sons, Mike, Pat and Chris; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations be made to the Oklahoma State University Foundation or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in care of Dighton-Marler Funeral Home, 5106 N. Washington, Stillwater, OK, 74075.

