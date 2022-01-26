Rise in fatal crashes, injury collisions prompts Tulsa police to ramp up enforcement

An increase in fatal collisions and injury crashes has the Tulsa Police Department ramping up traffic stop efforts, especially on highways, where higher speeds increase the risk of dying in an accident.
Paul Madden, traffic safety officer for TPD, told the Tulsa World the city's average number of injury crashes had been 45 but that the number has increased to more than 70 in the past few years. Nineteen people were killed in Tulsa crashes last year, he said.
Aside from seeing more speeding and lane safety concerns, Madden said the "only thing we can put our finger on that's different" is the pandemic.
The position of traffic safety officer hadn't been staffed at the Tulsa Police Department since 2014, he said. He took on the job in the fall and has taken active measures to enforce safe driving in Tulsa.
The police are targeting areas with the most traffic and major highways in the city.
"The individual Traffic Unit, Patrol Division, they’re using their time to target specific moving violation areas and write a bunch of ticket violations," Madden said. "Specifically, last week the Riverside Division did a speeding enforcement group effort on the Broken Arrow Expressway and wrote a bunch of tickets in a couple of hours."
Madden said the Tulsa Police Department puts out educational videos periodically to offer safety guidance for motorists, offering tips on such things as using the left lane in traffic, speeding and the proper following distance.
"There are two ways we can approach (speeding)," Madden said. "One is enforcement, and the other is education."
For things to change, he said, people are going to have to police themselves while on the road.
Motorists are asked to follow speed limits, be attentive to upcoming hazards, and slow down and move over for emergency responders and stopped vehicles on the side of the road.
For those with neighborhood traffic concerns, police ask residents to call the appropriate division and leave a message for the Traffic Unit supervisor, who can allocate resources to help with a problem area.