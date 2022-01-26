Rise in fatal crashes, injury collisions prompts Tulsa police to ramp up enforcement

An increase in fatal collisions and injury crashes has the Tulsa Police Department ramping up traffic stop efforts, especially on highways, where higher speeds increase the risk of dying in an accident.

Paul Madden, traffic safety officer for TPD, told the Tulsa World the city's average number of injury crashes had been 45 but that the number has increased to more than 70 in the past few years. Nineteen people were killed in Tulsa crashes last year, he said.

Aside from seeing more speeding and lane safety concerns, Madden said the "only thing we can put our finger on that's different" is the pandemic.

The position of traffic safety officer hadn't been staffed at the Tulsa Police Department since 2014, he said. He took on the job in the fall and has taken active measures to enforce safe driving in Tulsa.

The police are targeting areas with the most traffic and major highways in the city.