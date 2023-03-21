The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state constitution grants women the inherent right to terminate a pregnancy to preserve their life.

The court said the ruling was based on provisions of the state constitution that address due process rights and inherent rights.

“We hold that the Oklahoma Constitution creates an inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life,” the court ruled in a 5-4 decision.

The court did not rule on whether the state constitution provided a right to an elective termination of a pregnancy.

Challenges remain pending to two citizen-enforced anti-abortion laws that resulted in the procedure becoming unavailable in Oklahoma after May 25.

Opponents of the laws expressed disappointment that the rulings did not go further.

“People’s lives have been endangered by Oklahoma’s cruel abortion bans, and now doctors will be able to help pregnant people whose lives they believe are at risk,” said Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We are disappointed that the Court declined to rule whether the state Constitution also protects the right to abortion outside of these circumstances.

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court’s own precedent and the plain language of the Oklahoma Constitution guarantee the right to liberty and assure that a broad right to reproductive autonomy exists. Yet Oklahomans are still being denied the right to make decisions about their own bodies, families and futures.”

The lawsuit targeted Senate Bill 612, signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2022, as well as another law on the books since 1910, claiming both were unconstitutional under the Oklahoma constitution. Both laws criminalized abortion.

In its ruling, the court tossed the more recent state law governing abortion but left intact the 1910-era law because it granted the right to the procedure in cases where it was necessary to preserve the life of a woman.

Abortion providers and their supporters had asked the state Supreme Court in July to rule on the constitutionality of the two state laws.

The 1910 law, found in section 861 of Chapter 32 in Title 21, made administering an abortion a felony punishable by a prison term of two to five years unless the procedure was necessary to preserve a woman's life.

While the 2022 law provided for an abortion in cases of a “medical emergency,” the Oklahoma Supreme Court said the law was void and unenforceable because it was “much more invasive to a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy in order to preserve a life.”

The more recent law bans abortions “except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.”

The state Supreme Court faulted the 2022 law because it restricts "the performance of an abortion to only a pregnant woman who is 'in a medical emergency,' which includes that her life 'is endangered.'"

“We read this section of law to require a woman to be in actual and present danger in order for her to obtain a medically necessary abortion,” the ruling said.

“We know of no other law that requires one to wait until there is an actual medical emergency in order to receive treatment when the harmful condition is known or probable to occur in the future,” the ruling said.

“Requiring one to wait until there is a medical emergency would further endanger the life of the pregnant woman and does not serve a compelling state interest,” the ruling continued.

The law declared void by the state Supreme Court made abortion a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

The lawsuit was brought by Planned Parenthood Great Plains, the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Blake Patton on behalf of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic and its owner Dr. Alan Braid, Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma, and Dechert LLP.

The request followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which held that the federal constitution does not grant women the right to an abortion.

The two sections of the state constitution cited are Article II, section 7 and Article II, section 2.

The first section provides: No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.

Section 2 of Article II provides: All persons have the inherent right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry.

The majority opinion was authored by Supreme Court Justice Yvonne Kauger and backed by fellow Justices James Winchester, James Edmondson, Douglas Combs and Noma Gurich. Opposing the ruling were Justices Richard Darby, Dana Kuehn, Vice-Chief Justice Dustin Rowe and Chief Justice M. John Kane IV.

Kane, writing one of four separate dissents, wrote that the state constitution does not provide for the right to an abortion.

“There is no expressed or implied right to abortion enshrined in the Oklahoma Constitution,” Kane wrote. “In interpreting our Constitution, this Court must guard against the innate human temptation to confuse what is provided in the Oklahoma Constitution with what one wishes were provided.”

A spokesperson for Stitt said the ruling was under review from the governor's legal team. Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office said a response would be forthcoming.

Another opponent of the law expressed disappointment in the ruling.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Federation of America said; “For nearly a year, Oklahomans have been deprived of abortion access while this court waited to act — and now, the court has robbed them of the right to decide what is best for their own bodies, lives, and futures.

“While we are relieved Oklahomans facing life-threatening situations have a right to care, the decision to maintain the state’s pre-Roe ban is unconscionable. This decision guarantees that thousands of people will continue to suffer through forced pregnancies — and the health risks that come with it — or need to make extraordinary sacrifices to receive abortion care outside of their communities. Still others will be subject to scrutiny, and even judicial involvement, for their pregnancy decisions. Planned Parenthood will do everything in our power to fight this crisis, even as the courts abandon Oklahomans.”