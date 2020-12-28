Riding three-game win streak, TU hosts No. 5 Houston

While prevailing in three games in a row, the University of Tulsa basketball team has generated confidence that could help during a difficult stretch of American Athletic Conference play.

Between dominant nonconference victories, the Hurricane produced an impressive win at Memphis last week, using a late 18-5 run to pull away.

“Our performance at Memphis, I was so proud of our guys,” coach Frank Haith said. “Our guys showed great toughness.

“As you look ahead in conference play, usually the teams that have great toughness -- and in particular with this year -- are going to have a chance to have success. We kept stressing that with our team, how important it is for us to have great toughness and stay together.”

TU (4-3, 1-1 AAC) opened league play in its fourth game and stumbled 69-65 to Wichita State. The Hurricane was out of sorts, having missed the previous week of practice because of a COVID-19 pause.

“We learned a lot from that game because I don’t think we were quite right in the first half, coming from the break,” Haith said. “We got better in the second half, but we needed practice time.”