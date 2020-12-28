Riding three-game win streak, TU hosts No. 5 Houston

While prevailing in three games in a row, the University of Tulsa basketball team has generated confidence that could help during a difficult stretch of American Athletic Conference play.
Between dominant nonconference victories, the Hurricane produced an impressive win at Memphis last week, using a late 18-5 run to pull away.
“Our performance at Memphis, I was so proud of our guys,” coach Frank Haith said. “Our guys showed great toughness.
“As you look ahead in conference play, usually the teams that have great toughness -- and in particular with this year -- are going to have a chance to have success. We kept stressing that with our team, how important it is for us to have great toughness and stay together.”
TU (4-3, 1-1 AAC) opened league play in its fourth game and stumbled 69-65 to Wichita State. The Hurricane was out of sorts, having missed the previous week of practice because of a COVID-19 pause.
“We learned a lot from that game because I don’t think we were quite right in the first half, coming from the break,” Haith said. “We got better in the second half, but we needed practice time.”
Since then, the team has started to jell, evidenced by performances from some of its newcomers. Junior-college Austin Richie led the team in scoring against Northwestern State and Memphis, and freshman point guard Keshawn Williams delivered 20 points and nine assists against Southwestern Christian.
Also propelling TU has been the play of its defense, most notably holding Memphis to five field goals in the second half to fuel the comeback.
“We were down and we kept fighting,” Haith said. “Shots weren’t falling, but we stayed true to our discipline on defense. That’s what we've been stressing with our guys, how when things don’t work in terms of the offensive end we can control those things on the defensive end with how hard we play.”
Up next is the Hurricane’s toughest test, a visit from a fifth-ranked Houston team that is undefeated and was picked to win the American this season. In Reynolds Center history, TU has never defeated a top-five team.
“We finally got above .500 and I don’t want to look back,” forward Brandon Rachal said. “We need to continue to build off of these wins and keep ourselves in rhythm and keep getting better every day.”