Ride and learn: Tulsa BMX stadium offers summer youth programing

BMX cycling and STE(A)M education will be combined in the youth summer programming to be held through Aug. 5 at Tulsa’s Hardesty National BMX Stadium.

USA BMX Foundation Executive Director Ray Hoyt said the BMX day camp, which runs in weeklong sessions, incorporates physical activity and education through its STE(A)M — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — program. Over five days, campers will ride the track and then spend time in classrooms learning about the science behind the sport.

Campers will learn about things such as the engineering of a bike and BMX track. STE(A)M’s art element will be included through modeling sessions where campers can create a model BMX track.

The USA BMX Foundation’s website boasts that this program is the first of its kind.

“They’re going to be immersed in BMX riding and cycling and then the education aspects of what goes into a bike. … The opportunity is so cool,” Hoyt said. “It’s not just about physical activity. It’s about really learning a lot about the world of cycling.”

Rising fourth- through eighth-graders will be led by counselors and special guests, including USA BMX World Champion Alec Bob and USA BMX Olympian Brooke Crain. No skill level is required, and Mongoose bikes and helmets will be provided to campers without bikes and protective gear.

A week of camp costs $250, but Hoyt said partners such as the Schusterman Foundation and Opportunity Project are providing scholarships of up to $200 to make the experience more affordable. Individuals who register can also include their school district and ZIP code to qualify for scholarships from partnering schools.

School partners include Anderson Elementary School, Celia Clinton Elementary School, Hamilton Elementary School, Hawthorne Elementary School, KIPP Tulsa, Monroe Demonstration Middle School, Springdale Elementary School and Walt Whitman Elementary School. Additional applicable schools fall under the ZIP codes 74106 and 74110.

A 20% discount is also available for two or more siblings who are nonscholarship campers.

During its first week of camp, which started Monday, the program has attracted only seven participants, which Hoyt attributes to the USA-BMX facility’s having opened in mid-February. He said he hopes perks like scholarships, an official camp T-shirt, a water bottle, a one-year BMX membership and provided lunch each day will help the program fill its 40 available spots per week.

“We’re trying to make sure that we serve the underserved because we are in north Tulsa,” Hoyt said.

The first week of camp will continue through Friday, and additional weeks are offered through the summer.

Riders can register on the USA BMX Foundation’s website.

Additional day camps will be offered June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29 and Aug. 1-5.

