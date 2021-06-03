Revitalize T-Town aids disabled homeowner, launches first fundraising event to support low-income households

Kelly Moss, Revitalize T-Town chief operating officer, said the group decided to pause services following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s April 1, 2020 safer-at-home order for high-risk and elderly Oklahomans. With more people confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moss said demand spiked.

“We have received more applications this year than usual. People have spent more time in their homes, noticing things that need to be done and are applying,” Moss said. “The number of people who qualify has increased as well, with unemployment being an issue with the pandemic.”

Toni Trainor, Revitalize T-Town communications coordinator, said when the executive order expired April 30, 2020, the organization provided only exterior renovations for a time. Later that summer, workers reentered homes with PPE.

Costs for materials vital to the organization’s mission have also increased, Moss said, elevating the nonprofit’s expenses by 33%.