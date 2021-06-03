Revitalize T-Town aids disabled homeowner, launches first fundraising event to support low-income households

A Tulsa nonprofit benefiting low-income homeowners provided critical home repairs for a north Tulsa resident Wednesday as it prepares to launch its first community fundraiser.
Wyatt Mason Jr., 83, is one of 168 homeowners slated to receive aid this year from Revitalize T-Town, an organization that provides home improvement services to eligible applicants. Mason is hearing impaired and lives alone after his wife died in 2020, according to a press release.
Mason’s niece, Margaret Woodard, said the home had needed repairs since last year. Due to his age and disability, Mason was unable to cover the costs himself.
“He lost his wife last year, and they were needing some things done even then when they applied (in 2020), so she never got to see all this happening,” Woodard said. “Those windows had been broken even through the winter.”
Revitalize T-Town workers began repairs on Tuesday, Mason said, when they replaced the broken windows. Site coordinator Jim Norwood said Wednesday’s work focused on making Mason’s home more energy efficient by insulating empty space between the furnace and attic and conducting airflow tests on the doors.
The organization will also fund installation of an ADA-compliant shower and bathroom floor replacement, Norwood said.
Kelly Moss, Revitalize T-Town chief operating officer, said the group decided to pause services following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s April 1, 2020 safer-at-home order for high-risk and elderly Oklahomans. With more people confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moss said demand spiked.
“We have received more applications this year than usual. People have spent more time in their homes, noticing things that need to be done and are applying,” Moss said. “The number of people who qualify has increased as well, with unemployment being an issue with the pandemic.”
Toni Trainor, Revitalize T-Town communications coordinator, said when the executive order expired April 30, 2020, the organization provided only exterior renovations for a time. Later that summer, workers reentered homes with PPE.
Costs for materials vital to the organization’s mission have also increased, Moss said, elevating the nonprofit’s expenses by 33%.
“The increase in costs has definitely created a new challenge for us with the increased cost of materials. People are experiencing that across the board in the construction industry,” Moss said. “We definitely need to increase our funding and our capacity to be able to reach the needs in our community and not have our waiting list grow larger.”
Revitalize T-Town will launch its inaugural T-Town Gives virtual fundraiser Thursday. Moss said the organization hopes to raise $30,000. Interested donors can contribute through the Revitalize T-Town website.
Woodard said the programs are “a real blessing” to Tulsa residents, especially north Tulsa homeowners.
“I appreciate all of it, (Mason) appreciates all of it. These programs are helpful to all of us on this side of town, in north Tulsa in general,” Woodard said. “I know some houses around here, my church area is still on a septic tank. We really need to work to restore these houses, because lots of them haven’t had anything done to them in some time.”
Interested homeowners can find application information on the Revitalize T-Town website. Priority is given to applicants over 60 years old, people living with a disability and families enrolled in EDUCARE.
