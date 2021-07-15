Return-to-work incentive payments begin as state unemployment claims decline

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has begun distributing the first round of return-to-work initiative payments to Oklahomans as initial unemployment claims saw a decline.

"The agency has worked diligently over the past several weeks to review applications for the Back-to-Work Initiative, and we have successfully paid out the first batch today,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “So far, we have received over 10,000 applications, and are continuing to carefully review each application that makes it through the initial eligibility review process. We anticipate that there will be an increase in applications from Oklahomans as they begin fulfilling the six-week employment requirement in the coming weeks.”

OESC indicated that more than 90% of applications previously submitted were not approved because they did not meet eligibility requirements.

Others, the agency said, were rejected "because of blurry paystub photo or because the information did not match applicants' paystubs."

The agency encourages denied applicants who believe they are eligible to reapply with clear photos of paystubs and to submit information that matches their paystubs. Eligible claimants can apply at oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html.