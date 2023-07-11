After two decades, John 3:16 Mission will have a new CEO, but with a familiar name.

The longtime Tulsa nonprofit announced Tuesday that longtime the Rev. Steve Whitaker will be handing the reins to his son, Steven M. Whitaker, who has been serving as deputy CEO.

Rev. Whitaker announced his intent to retire to the John 3:16 Mission Board of Directors about 18 months ago, and the board made a final decision to appoint Steven Whitaker to the role.

Rev. Whitaker’s grandfather was a minister with John 3:16 Mission while he was a teenager, which prompted him later in life to begin working at the mission 34 years ago, where he has been CEO since 2001.

"Retirement and succession has been a prayerful decision that I had to work on for a long time," Rev. Whitaker said. "God put it on my heart to know that it was time for me to move along. A person should know when their time is done, and my time at John 3:16 Mission is."

Rev. Whitaker oversaw John 3:16 Mission’s expansion from helping homeless men to helping families, especially women and children, experiencing homelessness.

While Rev. Whitaker led the mission through expansions and renovations of facilities, the organization began offering programs such as Thanksgiving outreach, clothing, after-school and fine arts programs. Rev. Whitaker himself taught self-defense classes to women, as well, using his knowledge as a black belt student.

Steven Whitaker, similarly to his father, said he grew up at John 3:16 Mission. He began working with the mission 25 years ago, starting with Family and Youth Services in 1997 and later becoming chief operating officer in 2010.

Sandy Minardi, chair of the mission's board, said Tuesday that while Steven Whitaker was the only candidate considered to replace his father, the board of directors did research on best practice for the best way to appoint a new director.

Minardi said the board interviewed Steven Whitaker on several occasions over the past 18 months and worked closely with both father and son to create a succession plan. She said the board wanted John 3:16 Mission to continue succeeding and thriving under new leadership without a rocky transition.

Rev. Whitaker described the process as deliberate and careful to appoint a new CEO. Steven Whitaker said he didn’t want to be treated as the obvious or the only choice, but as somebody who earned the role and will succeed in it.

Steven Whitaker said he doesn’t plan to make drastic changes on his first day, which will be Aug. 1. He said John 3:16 Mission needs to support and serve the homeless population in Tulsa as it has always done.

“Truth of the matter is we have so many plates spinning, with our children, with our youth, with our leadership and initiatives,” Steven Whitaker told the Tulsa World. “We have a lot of opportunity to grow, but we’re already doing what we know works.”

Steven Whitaker said he wants to grow John 3:16 Mission’s social enterprise program, Beeloved Trading, as well as support and foster its yearlong recovering program.

Participants admitted into the yearlong recovering program live-in spaces housed in John 3:16 Mission and aims to help participants create a stable environment for themselves through classes, job and housing support.

Participants in the program can work with Beeloved Trading which sells locally produced honey and bee-products. Its funding goes back toward John 3:16 Mission and the yearlong recovery program.

Rev. Whitaker said the homeless crisis in Tulsa is astounding and, while John 3:16 Mission has continued to meet the needs of the community, those needs are growing.

He told the Tulsa World that with the growing homelessness problem in Tulsa and Oklahoma at-large, he believes new and fresh leadership is needed to run the mission.

“That decision is based on what’s right for the organization at this point in time,” Rev. Whitaker said. “Somebody 20 years younger than me, which he is 20 years younger than me, has younger legs. Running John 3:16 is a sprint every single day. I don’t really feel like sprinting anymore, but I do have a lot left to give.”

For Rev. Whitaker, he described his decision to retire as something more attached to the church-side of John 3:16 Mission. He said people look at jobs differently in ministry. He said he was fulfilling his entire call with the gospel at John 3:16 Mission, but he hopes to continue impacting communities in the future.

He said churches across the world are conflicted with the problem of homelessness and helping those who are homeless. He explained that in those conflicts and situations, he thinks he can lend himself there to help.

“When they encounter persons that are living in deep poverty, we know that most churches don’t know what to do. And I’d like to be useful there,” Rev. Whitaker said. “Because they’re wanting to know what to do, how to respond with true compassion, how to do something that’s restorative.

“I’m interested in being that guy that can help churches along the way. And who better than the guy who ran a rescue mission for years?”

Photos: John 3:16 Mission CEO Steve Whitaker through the years November 2003 March 2007 January 2009 March 2010 December 2012 October 2014 October 2014 October 2014 October 2014 October 2014 April 2018 Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now