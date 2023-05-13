One night nearly 45 years ago, John Whetsel watched emergency personnel lay the body of a dead child wrapped in a sheet on the floor of an ambulance.

A car had been split from the impact of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper slamming into it at 97 mph while he chased a drag-racing motorcyclist. Whetsel, the Choctaw Police chief in 1980, was on the scene in northeast Oklahoma City to help in whatever way possible.

A tow truck lifted the mangled car into the artificial light, and only then did Whetsel recognize his car and the clothes his wife had been wearing — her body underneath the wreck.

Whetsel’s wife and 2-year-old daughter were killed by the state trooper. His 4-year-old daughter and the trooper were the two survivors.

“It’s just one of those — a lot of disbelief. A lot of despair,” Whetsel said, retired since 2017 from his long stint as sheriff of Oklahoma County. “I tell this story across the country to law enforcement groups. When I do, you actually walk through that scene, I tell them the only thing good about me being there was I was there for my 4-year-old daughter when she needed me.

“It’s one of those things — it’s instant grief, but it takes hours to really understand and process that what really happened happened. It changed our family in an instant.”

In August, the hazards of the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol chasing a weed trimmer theft suspect in a stolen SUV prompted Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell later to invite Whetsel to provide pursuit and traffic safety training to his deputies.

Pawnee County didn’t make it to the vehicular chase until after it was finished, but its deputies did assist in the search for the driver and passengers.

Whetsel tells his story at every new sheriff’s academy in Oklahoma while offering training on pursuit and traffic safety — his passion since that horrifying night in 1980. He said the OHP trooper had driven in a manner that “any reasonable or prudent person would know is too fast and too dangerous” when the trooper blew through a stop sign and broad-sided his family’s car.

Whetsel said he hadn’t reviewed the pursuit Aug. 1 in Sand Springs to offer comments on it but that in his training sessions he always asks officers to consider for what it is they are willing to die.

Officers are given two deadly weapons in their line of work, Whetsel said. One is a firearm that is rarely used and weighs less than 5 pounds. The other is a 4,000-pound weapon they drive every shift and which is a use of force in a pursuit, he said.

“At this point in time, there is no requirement — which I think there should be — that every law enforcement officer has to have an annual refresher both in class and behind the wheel of accreditation with the second weapon,” Whetsel said. “I think that would be helpful to mandate — both requalification of firearm and vehicle.”

As far as key guidelines, Whetsel said officers must watch their speed and exercise caution at intersections, never chase someone the wrong way in the roadway, understand that there is no safe tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) or precision immobilization technique (PIT) to spin out an eluder, and stop pursuing if they can identify the driver unless it is a matter of life and death and the driver has committed a violent crime.

“You can go back to training, policy and enforcement of that policy,” Whetsel said. “That’s what the whole scope of pursuits needs to revolve around: continual training, a sound, firm policy, and enforcement of the policy.”

Varnell, who was elected sheriff of Pawnee County in 2020, said Whetsel does a phenomenal job teaching.

Varnell said his first priority in a chase is the safety of the public and officers. People often will flee for the dumbest reasons, he said.

“A lot of times you can get that tag number or whatever, and if it isn’t that crazy, it’s time to back off and we’ll catch them another day,” Varnell said.