'Restrictive' or 'protective?': Jenks debates sweeping changes to zoning code for historic downtown

Marcaé Hilton grew up in a rural community where zoning hardly mattered.

“If you wanted to build something onto your house, you just did it,” Hilton said. ”You didn’t ask anybody for permission.”

Now the director of planning for Jenks, Hilton has proposed the most sweeping reform of the suburb’s zoning code since the 1970s. The biggest changes focus on downtown, where the new regulations aim to protect the historic character of Main Street and promote “Norman Rockwell-style” development in Jenks’ central business district, Hilton said.

“When you’re walking down Main Street, I say you have two blocks of twinkly lights, because we literally have two blocks with pretty little lights strung up and the buildings are very traditional and they sit right along the sidewalk. But then you come to a big parking lot and the building is set way back from the street, and it’s very suburban looking.”

Over time, the proposed zoning will encourage more traditional urban development along several blocks of Main from Seventh Street to the railroad tracks, Hilton said. But to do so, it will restrict suburban-style features such as setbacks, curb cuts and drive-through lanes.

“I understand the value of freedom and being able to do what you want with your property,” Hilton said. “But at the same time zoning is not meant to be restrictive. It’s meant to be protective.”

In this case, the proposed zoning would seek to protect the historic character of downtown and make it a more attractive shopping district, she said. But some business owners complain that the proposal goes too far.

The restrictions will limit the types of businesses that can open downtown, driving away investment and hurting property values, said Tom Anderson, who owns three commercial properties in downtown Jenks and lives just a few blocks from Main Street.

“They’re cherry picking what they want in Jenks and what they don’t want in Jenks,” Anderson said. They just don’t want any of these other type businesses, and they’re not going to let you bring one in.”

Along with several other business owners and real estate investors, Anderson has asked officials to put the proposal on hold at least long enough to gather more input from the public. If the City Council goes ahead with a vote next month, as planned, the changes will face significant opposition, he said.

“It's basically at least a partial land grab,” Anderson said. “It's just wrong.”

Featured video: New Frankoma Pottery to open in Glenpool

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.