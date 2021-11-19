 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restore Hope grants to widen fight against homelessness during COVID-19
0 Comments

Restore Hope grants to widen fight against homelessness during COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Widening the nonprofit’s efforts to prevent homelessness during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Restore Hope Ministries will distribute more than $750,000 to six other organizations across northeastern Oklahoma, officials announced this week.

The groups will work with Restore Hope to prevent homelessness or help people transition from homelessness into permanent housing, officials said. And some of the groups will provide in-person assistance with applying for Tulsa’s taxpayer-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered by Restore Hope.

“Since March of this year, there has been an overwhelming need for housing support,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope, which has distributed more than $21 million in ERAP funds this year.

“Partnering with these six organizations who are already committed to increasing housing stability through various programs and partnerships was a natural extension of our work.”

Recipients will include Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the Tulsa Dream Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Owasso Community Resources, Housing Solutions Tulsa and the Tulsa Day Center.

“Through this funding, we will be able to continue our work in guiding our clients through the emergency rental assistance application process,” said Deacon Kevin Sartorius, CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma. “Our goal this year is to improve housing security for 576 households.”

Featured video:

The Tulsa Day Center will receive the first grant from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the city of Tulsa and Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity announced June 21.
111921-tul-nws-jaynes-jeff

Jaynes

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News