Restore Hope grants to widen fight against homelessness during COVID-19

Widening the nonprofit’s efforts to prevent homelessness during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Restore Hope Ministries will distribute more than $750,000 to six other organizations across northeastern Oklahoma, officials announced this week.

The groups will work with Restore Hope to prevent homelessness or help people transition from homelessness into permanent housing, officials said. And some of the groups will provide in-person assistance with applying for Tulsa’s taxpayer-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered by Restore Hope.

“Since March of this year, there has been an overwhelming need for housing support,” said Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope, which has distributed more than $21 million in ERAP funds this year.

“Partnering with these six organizations who are already committed to increasing housing stability through various programs and partnerships was a natural extension of our work.”

Recipients will include Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the Tulsa Dream Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Owasso Community Resources, Housing Solutions Tulsa and the Tulsa Day Center.