Residents, businesses ordered to vacate downtown Miami, Okla., building due to structural integrity

MIAMI, Okla. — Due to a structural problem involving a 107-year-old Miami building, residents and businesses were ordered to vacate before noon Thursday, according to Thomas Anderson, Miami emergency management director.

Anderson, who also serves as the city’s police chief, said the public safety warning concerning the structural integrity involving the Miami Towers was issued on Wednesday, giving residents 24 hours’ notice.

The seven-story building is located at 41 N. Main St., across the street from the historic Coleman Theatre and about two blocks from the Ottawa County Courthouse in the heart of Miami.

Anderson said there were three businesses located in the building’s lobby.

“We have had no problems,” Anderson said referring to evacuating 40 people living in the building.

Problems with the building were discovered by architects examining the structure as part of a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation facilities grant.

The obstacles center around the building’s support columns, primarily the west and northwest corners of the structure, which affects the building’s fire escape route.

Money from the grant was set aside to help with relocation, he said.