Residents, businesses ordered to vacate downtown Miami, Okla., building due to structural integrity
Residents, businesses ordered to vacate downtown Miami, Okla., building due to structural integrity

  • Updated
Miami Towers buildnig

The Miami Towers building, 41 N. Main St., in Miami, Okla., is pictured Wednesday. Residents and businesses have been ordered to vacate the building by noon Thursday by the city because of structural integrity issues.

 Gary Crow, For the Tulsa World

MIAMI, Okla. — Due to a structural problem involving a 107-year-old Miami building, residents and businesses were ordered to vacate before noon Thursday, according to Thomas Anderson, Miami emergency management director.

Anderson, who also serves as the city’s police chief, said the public safety warning concerning the structural integrity involving the Miami Towers was issued on Wednesday, giving residents 24 hours’ notice.

The seven-story building is located at 41 N. Main St., across the street from the historic Coleman Theatre and about two blocks from the Ottawa County Courthouse in the heart of Miami.

Anderson said there were three businesses located in the building’s lobby.

“We have had no problems,” Anderson said referring to evacuating 40 people living in the building.

Problems with the building were discovered by architects examining the structure as part of a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation facilities grant.

The obstacles center around the building’s support columns, primarily the west and northwest corners of the structure, which affects the building’s fire escape route.

Money from the grant was set aside to help with relocation, he said.

The building is owned by the Miami Housing Authority, which received the grant. The housing authority is an independent organization which provides HUD services for local residents.

City officials have offered the Miami Housing Authority assistance in relocating those impacted by the evacuation notice.

No businesses or First Street are threatened by the issues within the Miami Towers. But sidewalks and the alleyway, will be blocked off as an extra layer of protection.

Residents or business owners with questions regarding evacuation information or needs should contact Mark McDowell, Miami Housing Authority manager. at 918-257-2606 or via email at mmcdowell@mhadocs.org.

