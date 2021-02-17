Residents asked to conserve water as city trying to tackle at least 132 water main breaks

The typical response to waterline breaks is to partially close water valves so customers can still receive water at diminished volumes and pressures, the city said. Due to the low storage levels, though, the crews will have to fully close valves to prevent additional water loss from the storage tanks. This change in procedures will begin immediately, the city said in a news release Tuesday night.

Bynum said in his post that "the normal practice of keeping water flowing through broken lines is not sustainable in this environment. With 120 different active water line breaks (as of tonight), too much of our water storage is being depleted by leakage."

But "unless you have a break in the water line serving your area, this won’t impact you," Bynum said.

Rumors that the city of Tulsa is going to shut off the water supply citywide are "absolutely not true," he said Tuesday night.

Only residents whose waterlines are being repaired will see service interruptions as crews work to repair those lines, the city reiterated.

Once crews are able to arrive at a break, it can take four to six hours to make a repair on site, and customers could anticipate about a day having to go without water due to localized line breaks, said Clayton Edwards, director of water and sewer for the city of Tulsa.