Residents asked to conserve water as city trying to tackle at least 132 water main breaks

Days of below-freezing temperatures and two winter storms have caused a record number of waterline breaks in Tulsa and left hundreds of residences and businesses without water.
An "unprecedented" 132 water main breaks around the city, as well as customers' letting faucets drip or flow to keep their water from freezing, have reduced the levels in the city's water storage tanks, and, as a result, some areas of the city will be temporarily without water service, a Facebook post by Mayor G.T. Bynum and a city news release announced Tuesday night.
Officials said as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, about 1,300 Tulsa residents and 43 businesses were experiencing water service interruptions as a result of 81 waterlines getting shut off for repairs.
"Due to this unprecedented event in the history of our water supply and distribution system, and with the number of waterline breaks and the number of customers letting faucets drip, the city’s water storage tank levels are low, which could compromise emergent public safety and health care needs," officials said in a news release.
To address the issues, 35 crews (14 city and 21 private contractors) are working “around the clock” to address the water main breaks, officials said.
Officials asked residents to conserve water by not running dishwashers or washing machines, nor taking baths or long showers, if possible.
The typical response to waterline breaks is to partially close water valves so customers can still receive water at diminished volumes and pressures, the city said. Due to the low storage levels, though, the crews will have to fully close valves to prevent additional water loss from the storage tanks. This change in procedures will begin immediately, the city said in a news release Tuesday night.
Bynum said in his post that "the normal practice of keeping water flowing through broken lines is not sustainable in this environment. With 120 different active water line breaks (as of tonight), too much of our water storage is being depleted by leakage."
But "unless you have a break in the water line serving your area, this won’t impact you," Bynum said.
Rumors that the city of Tulsa is going to shut off the water supply citywide are "absolutely not true," he said Tuesday night.
Only residents whose waterlines are being repaired will see service interruptions as crews work to repair those lines, the city reiterated.
Once crews are able to arrive at a break, it can take four to six hours to make a repair on site, and customers could anticipate about a day having to go without water due to localized line breaks, said Clayton Edwards, director of water and sewer for the city of Tulsa.
Edwards said those customers whose water pressure would be “valved down,” or have water pressure reduced, during repairs are given notice to be able to prepare. He said no other residents should need to take measures like filling bathtubs.
The measures taken to valve down to prevent broken lines from continuing to leak has helped improve water levels at the 61st and Sheridan tank, Edwards said.
The city said it can't provide repair times due to the number of breaks, but it said all available crews are in the field working "around the clock to repair as many breaks as possible" to allow storage levels to rise.
The city asks residents and businesses in the meantime to help conserve water, keep faucet drips "very slow" and be patient as crews work to make repairs.
"Keep your water usage to consumption only, such as for cooking, getting drinking water, using the toilet, and letting the water drip to keep it circulating in your pipes," the release states.
The number of broken waterlines in this short amount of time is more than the city has seen in its history, the city said.
A list of Tulsa's active waterline breaks can be found at cityoftulsa.org/breakboard.
In his Facebook post, Bynum said that although not all Tulsa residents will be affected, all residents can help alleviate the problem by:
"1. Please be prepared in case your water line does break. Have water stored for your use in case your line is shut down for repair.
"2. Help conserve our water while these lines are being repaired by keeping faucet drips very slow.
"3. If you see water line repair crews out there working, please thank them. They are having to do a difficult, wet job in terrible weather conditions — and they’re working as quickly as they can to get each line fixed."
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures.
