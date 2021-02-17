Residents asked to conserve water as city stops leaks from some of 132 broken lines

Update (1:50 p.m. Wednesday): In response to citywide water line breaks, residents are being asked to conserve water while crews work to make repairs.
"Due to this unprecedented event in the history of our water supply and distribution system, and with the number of waterline breaks and the number of customers letting faucets drip, the City’s water storage tank levels are low, which could compromise emergent public safety and healthcare needs," officials said in a news release.
More breaks were reported Wednesday, with the total now 132 being worked by 35 crews across the city.
"Keep your water usage to consumption only, such as for cooking, getting drinking water, using the toilet, and letting the water drip to keep it circulating in your pipes," the release states.
Update (7:30 a.m. Wednesday): About 600 residences and nine businesses have been affected by water line breaks and related issues, a number expected to increase Wednesday.
Contractors are helping make repairs with 35 crews working on 124 water breaks as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
The measures taken to "valve down," or reduce water pressure, to prevent broken lines from continuing to leak has helped improve water levels at the 61st and Sheridan tank, according to Clayton Edwards, director of water and sewer for the city of Tulsa.
Once crews are able to arrive at a break, it can take four to six hours to make a repair on site. Edwards said customers could anticipate about a day having to go without water due to localized line breaks.
Edwards said those customers whose water pressure would be valved down during repairs are given notice to be able to prepare. He said no other residents should need to take measures like filling bathtubs.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said historically, Tulsans are used to being asked to consider conserving water in summer months, but "right now we're not even asking for that." He noted most people are taking care to prevent their pipes from freezing by allowing faucets to drip, and that's the right thing to do.
"We have over 120 water line breaks, which, up until last night, were being allowed to leak in order to allow folks that were serviced by those lines to continue to have water, and so first we want to get out there and shut those off and see what impact that will have," Bynum said, adding right now voluntary rationing is not a request.
Rumors that the city of Tulsa is going to shut off the water supply citywide are "absolutely not true," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
However, an "unprecedented" 120 water main breaks around the city, as well as customers' letting faucets drip or flow to keep their water from freezing, have reduced the levels in the city's water storage tanks, and, as a result, some areas of the city will be temporarily without water service, the mayor's post and a city press release announced.
The city said the low levels could compromise "emergent public safety and healthcare needs" and that to address the issues, 35 crews are working to address the water main breaks.
❄ BROKEN WATER MAINS ❄ This is a snapshot of the current broken water mains and service line breaks in the City of...Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
The typical response to waterline breaks is to partially close water valves so customers can still receive water at diminished volumes and pressures, the city said. Due to the low storage levels, though, the crews will have to fully close valves to prevent additional water loss from the storage tanks. This change in procedures will begin immediately, the city said in a press release Tuesday night.
Bynum said in his post that "the normal practice of keeping water flowing through broken lines is not sustainable in this environment. With 120 different active water line breaks (as of tonight), too much of our water storage is being depleted by leakage."
But "unless you have a break in the water line serving your area, this won’t impact you," Bynum said.
Only residents whose waterlines are being repaired will see service interruptions as crews work to repair those lines, the city reiterated.
The city said it can't provide repair times due to the number of breaks, but it said all available crews are in the field working "around the clock to repair as many breaks as possible" to allow storage levels to rise.
The city asks residents and businesses to help conserve water, keep faucet drips "very slow" and be patient as crews work to make repairs.
The number of broken waterlines in this short amount of time is more than the city has seen in its history, the city said.
A list of Tulsa's active waterline breaks can be found at cityoftulsa.org/breakboard.
In his Facebook post, Bynum said that although not all Tulsa residents will be affected, all residents can help alleviate the problem by:
"1. Please be prepared in case your water line does break. Have water stored for your use in case your line is shut down for repair.
"2. Help conserve our water while these lines are being repaired by keeping faucet drips very slow.
"3. If you see water line repair crews out there working, please thank them. They are having to do a difficult, wet job in terrible weather conditions — and they’re working as quickly as they can to get each line fixed."
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values were 12 degrees below zero in the are…
