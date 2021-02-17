Residents asked to conserve water as city stops leaks from some of 132 broken lines

Once crews are able to arrive at a break, it can take four to six hours to make a repair on site. Edwards said customers could anticipate about a day having to go without water due to localized line breaks.

Edwards said those customers whose water pressure would be valved down during repairs are given notice to be able to prepare. He said no other residents should need to take measures like filling bathtubs.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said historically, Tulsans are used to being asked to consider conserving water in summer months, but "right now we're not even asking for that." He noted most people are taking care to prevent their pipes from freezing by allowing faucets to drip, and that's the right thing to do.

"We have over 120 water line breaks, which, up until last night, were being allowed to leak in order to allow folks that were serviced by those lines to continue to have water, and so first we want to get out there and shut those off and see what impact that will have," Bynum said, adding right now voluntary rationing is not a request.

Rumors that the city of Tulsa is going to shut off the water supply citywide are "absolutely not true," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.